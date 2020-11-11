QBE North America Hires Todd Greeley For Expanded Financial Lines Business

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America today announced the appointment of Todd Greeley as Chief Operating Officer, Financial Lines, to help further expand its Management Liability, Professional Liability and Transactional Liability practices.

Todd's claim and product development experience will help drive QBE's Financial Lines business going forward. The decision reflects QBE's strategy to invest in the management and professional liability lines, while delivering on its commitment to offering distinctive risk solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of customers.

"We're excited to have Todd join the team," said Tom Fitzgerald, President of Specialty & Commercial at QBE North America. "This is an increasingly important business to QBE, our partners and our customers. Todd is a proven leader with strong values, and his extensive insurance industry and legal background will help us further unlock the value of QBE for our customers."

About Todd Greeley

Greeley joins QBE from Berkshire Hathaway, where he was Senior Vice President, Executive & Professional Lines. Before joining Berkshire Hathaway, Greeley led the financial lines claim group at CNA Financial for over 10 years. Prior to that, he was an attorney in private practice in New York, with a commercial litigation focus representing executives, as well as financial lines insurers. He also served as an Assistant District Attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office for over five years. He holds a juris doctor degree from Georgetown University and a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona.

About QBE

QBE North America is global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on what matters the most. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2019 of $4.6 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2019 results can be found at www.qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. The actual terms and coverage for all lines of business are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us, or follow QBE North America on Twitter.

