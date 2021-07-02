QB D'Eriq King First NCAA Athlete Accepts Sponsorship… And He's A HUNK

MIAMI, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving ®, an industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs, recently signed an endorsement deal with University of Miami Quarterback D'Eriq King. The agreement, co-sponsored by Murphy's Auto Group, comes hot off the heels of the NCAA approving a policy that allows college athletes to profit from their names, images, and likeness. College HUNKS and King finalized their deal right at the launch of the policy going into effect on July 1, 2021. Safety Bubba Bolden also signed his deal with College HUNKS following King's announcement.

"As a former UM Hurricane, this is such an honor for our organization to be able to support my alma mater and athletes who work so hard at their sports," said Omar Soliman , Co-founder of College HUNKS. "Our brand is committed to building and supporting leaders. Through our partnership with King, we hope that we can help further his growth as he heads his football team, while also navigating school and life."

"College HUNKS is an organization that cares for its people, offers them incredible support, and backs it all with solid values, which makes them an attractive endorsement partner," said King, Quarterback for the University of Miami. "I'm looking forward to working with them and aligning myself with this first-in-class brand."

Former and Chairmen of sports agency LGNDARY Sports All Pro, LLC Ahmmon Richards coordinated the deal among the parties. Richards will also soon open the first College HUNKS franchise in Miami.

"This is truly an exciting time for college sports, and we are delighted that College HUNKS is showing their support for this historic movement by teaming up with King. As a former collegiate athlete, I understand and appreciate the importance of this new policy passed by the NCAA and applaud them as they open more opportunities for young athletes," said Richards.

"King is joining us at such a momentous time for college sports and for our business. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team and have him represent our brand," said Nick Friedman , Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has over 150 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. For every service the HUNKS complete, two nutritious meals are donated to a family or child in need. Within three years of this partnership, donations have exceeded two million meals. Today, the company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment. https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com .

