Qamcom And Arbe Collaborate To Bring The Power Of 4D Imaging Radar To A Wide Variety Of Industries Including Commercial And Aerial Vehicles

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe, the provider of next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Chipset Solution, enabling high-resolution sensing for ADAS and autonomous vehicles, today announced a partnership with Qamcom, a leading specialist company within technology applications, that will expand their 4D Imaging Radar Solution to additional vehicle applications like trucks, buses, delivery PODS, and industrial verticals like industrial robots, security systems, ground protection, drones, traffic monitoring, and many more. Qamcom will offer the customization of the imaging radar systems based on the Arbe chipset technology that will serve the unique function of each vehicle or application, in various implementations scales.

Through the partnership, Arbe's 4D Imaging Radar solution will bring a true level of safety, unmatched radar performance, and paradigm-changing perception to new industry verticals - including both dynamic and static applications. Arbe's solution is the world's first radar to separate, track, and identify objects in 2K ultra-high resolution in both azimuth and elevation, achieved via a proprietary chipset of 48 receiving and 48 transmitting RF channels and a dedicated processor chip. By making the 4D Imaging Radar Solution available to additional vehicles and industrial applications, Arbe is complementing the company's product offering beyond ADAS and autonomous driving in the passenger vehicle vertical.

"Choosing Arbe as a partner was an obvious choice since there is no other radar chipset solution on the market that is comparative," says Johan Lassing, Chief Executive Officer of Qamcom. "Traditional or contemporary radar solutions don't solve the challenges that autonomous vehicles face. Arbe revolutionized radar by creating a sensor that provides a never-before-seen image which is close to the image that vision based sensors achieve that also has the properties of radar - Arbe's 4D Imaging Radar Solution has the potential to be the primary sensor candidate for the sensor suite of any autonomous and semi-autonomous applications and next generation perception platforms."

Arbe's 4D Imaging Radar Solution offers advanced perception capabilities for various applications supporting a variety of use cases including off-road, indoors, high speeds, long ranges, and a wide field of view. Arbe's technology enables accurate real time inference of the vehicle's ego-velocity, and mapping and localization in unmapped areas. Post processing the radar data allows obstacle detection and avoidance, tracking and classifying objects in the entire field of view and determines their motion vector. It also provides precise and accurate free space mapping to distinguish drivable from non-drivable environments in any weather, lighting, or challenging environment condition including debris and dust, which challenges optical sensors. These perception capabilities are particularly crucial to the agriculture, construction, transportation, and truck verticals.

"We're very excited to cooperate with Qamcom in addressing new verticals, we chose them as a partner due to their unique and deep competence within hardware, software and systems and past experience with radar. Partnering with Qamcom will provide a customized solution that serve specific sensing requirements for all types of implementations like tractors, mining equipment, and delivery PODS," says Kobi Marenko, CEO of Arbe. "Each application has a unique set of use-cases and requirement from the 4D Imaging Radar Solution and Qamcom's customization capabilities will match those needs for projects in various scales."

About Arbe

Arbe, the provider of next-generation Imaging Radar Solutions, is leading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to fully autonomous-driving. Arbe's technology produces detailed 4D images, separates, identifies, and tracks objects in high resolution in both azimuth and elevation in a long range and a wide field of view, and complemented by AI-based post-processing and SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping). Arbe's patented technology empowers automakers and Tier 1 companies in development of a next-generation radar that is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market. Founded in 2015 by an elite team of semiconductor engineers, radar specialists, and data scientists, Arbe has secured $55 million from leading investors, including Canaan Partners Israel, iAngels, 360 Capital Partners, Catalyst CEL, AI Alliance, BAIC Capital, MissionBlue Capital, O.G. Tech Ventures, Maniv Mobility, Taya Ventures and OurCrowd. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has offices in the United States and China.

About Qamcom

Qamcom is a leading Swedish technology specialist application company with unique and deep competence within hardware, software and system development. Qamcom offers value-driven technology solutions, products and services in the fields of advanced signal processing, artificial intelligence, wireless communications systems, industrial IoT and system safety. Qamcom's mission is quite simply to turn technology into value for society, industry and people. Based on insights and the needs of end users, Qamcom bridge the gap between technology and application for any industry and context.

