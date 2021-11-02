QAD Inc. Stockholders Approve Acquisition By Thoma Bravo

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, today announced that its stockholders approved the acquisition of QAD by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, at a special meeting.

"With the strong support of our stockholders, we have taken another important step toward completing the transaction with Thoma Bravo and beginning QAD's next chapter as a private company," said Anton Chilton, QAD's Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased with this outcome and eager to partner with Thoma Bravo to accelerate our vision of enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise."

The final voting results will be filed in a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Subject to the terms of the definitive merger agreement announced on June 28, 2021, QAD stockholders will receive $87.50 per share of Class A Common Stock or Class B Common Stock. The Company expects to announce consummation of the merger within the coming days, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. Upon closing of the transaction, QAD's common stock will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq stock market.

About QAD - Enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has 30 offices globally. Over 2,000 manufacturing companies have deployed QAD solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), demand and supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE) and quality management system (QMS) to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $83 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20-plus years, the firm has acquired more than 325 software and technology companies representing over $100 billion of value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit thomabravo.com.

