Q32 Bio Appoints Experienced Biopharmaceutical Leader Mark Iwicki As Chairman Of Board Of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q32 Bio, a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to restore healthy immune regulation, today announced the appointment of industry leader Mark Iwicki as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Mr. Iwicki will succeed Dr. David Grayzel as Chairman. Dr. Grayzel, an Atlas Venture partner and co-founder of Q32, will continue as a Director.

Mr. Iwicki has over 25 years of biopharmaceutical leadership experience managing all stages of drug development and commercialization across multiple therapeutic areas. Mr. Iwicki has extensive experience leading successful biopharmaceutical companies, currently serving as the Chairman and CEO of Kala Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Iwicki served as CEO of Civitas Therapeutics, as well as president and CEO of Blend Therapeutics and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Iwicki also serves on the Board of Directors for Akero, Merus and Pulmatrix.

"We are thrilled to have such an accomplished and distinguished leader join the Q32 Board at a pivotal time for the company," said Mike Broxson, CEO of Q32 Bio. "Mark's experience leading a diverse group of biopharmeutical companies from early research through commercialization will serve Q32 well as we advance ADX-914 through proof of mechanism, move ADX-097 into the clinic in 2021, and advance our groundbreaking tissue-targeted complement regulation platform. We are grateful to Dr. Grayzel for his guidance and look forward to continuing to work with him on the board."

"I'm delighted to join Q32 Bio as Chairman of the Board of Directors on the heels of a successful Series B financing that will enable the company to make significant advances in the coming years," said Mr. Iwicki. "Q32 Bio has made tremendous progress in a short time evolving into a clinical stage organization with an exciting pipeline of therapies that address immune dysregulation to make a difference in the lives of patients."

About Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapies targeting powerful regulators of the innate and adaptive immune systems to re-balance immunity in severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Q32 Bio's lead programs, focused on the IL-7R pathway and complement system, address immune dysregulation to help patients take back control of their lives.

The first-in-human trial for the company's most advanced program, ADX-914, a fully human anti-IL-7R antibody, is designed to evaluate safety and tolerability and demonstrate proof-of-mechanism. IL-7 has been genetically and biologically validated to drive several T cell-mediated pathological processes in numerous autoimmune diseases.

Q32 Bio's lead program for innate immunity, ADX-097, is based on a pioneering approach enabling tissue-targeted regulation of the complement system without long-term systemic blockade - a key differentiator versus current complement therapeutics. First-in-human dosing of ADX-097 is planned for 2H 2021.

