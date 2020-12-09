Q3 2020 Shows Stability Of CTV Share And Continued Dominance Of 30-Second Ads, According To Extreme Reach Video Benchmarks Report

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Reach (ER), the complete asset management solution for TV and video advertising, today released the findings of its Q3 2020 Benchmarks Report, which includes ad performance data for impressions served from its AdBridge™ platform to CTV, desktop, and mobile devices for July through September.

Key findings from the report include:

CTV leads in the share of impressions by device: At 39%, the share of impressions served to CTV continues to lead other devices. ER sees a wide range of preferred devices across its client base with some clients devoting as much as 72% of their impressions to CTV, while others focus largely on desktop and mobile. Because ER is the ad server of record for so many Direct-to-Consumer brands that optimize in real-time to measurable behaviors, the data includes a wide variety of strategies for CTV. The aggregate share of impressions across all ER clients served to CTV remained nearly flat from Q2 to Q3.

"2020 continues to bring challenges to marketers and each quarter our data reflects shifts in strategy to account for the current circumstances," said Mary Vestewig, Senior Director, Video Account Management at Extreme Reach. "We see many digital native DTC brands focused on attribution and favoring ads on mobile and desktop over CTV. Others, looking to grow brand awareness, invest far more heavily in CTV. What's clear is that no single media mix suits every client and I believe that remains a constant even as many factors in digital advertising evolve and change."

Extreme Reach's Q3 2020 Video Benchmark Report is based on the aggregate performance metrics from AdBridge™, which tracks campaigns for a diverse set of brands across multiple categories. The full report, which provides an industry-wide snapshot and identifies trends across performance metrics such as video ad completion and general invalid traffic rates as well as breakdowns by media destination (premium publisher vs. media aggregator) and device (desktop, mobile, mobile app, tablet, and CTV), is available for download here.

