Q3 2020 Big Tech Earnings Analysis: Drivers Behind Sales And Profits At A Global, Segment, Product And Geography Level

This Data Science-powered report presents a forward-looking analysis of the latest financial results of the five Big Tech companies in the U.S. and explains the drivers behind sales and profits at global, segment, product and geography levels. Each important element is visualized and helps in forming a comprehensible understanding of ongoing company processes. The report also contains high-quality printable dashboards which enables grasping the "whats" and "whys" within a minute. It can be used to support important decisions, to win an executive argument, in a presentation or in strategic analysis.Additionally, the report includes next-quarter forecasts derived from current company drivers and economic environment and contains expectations for the upcoming six to twelve-month period. This knowledge helps not only to be perfectly informed but also continuously expands the circle of competence on companies, products, industries and geographies.Public companies continually release materials such as earnings reports, industry and investor presentations or management discussions. Taken as they are, earnings reports divulge very little valuable information which is often kept scarce by the companies themselves on purpose.

The analysis brings meaning to earnings reports by providing the reasons behind reported numbers. The report answers questions such as: "Why iPhone sales fell 20.74%?" or "Why YouTube Ads revenues increased 32.41%?"It's those answers that reveal the processes called drivers that are shaping a company's future. Being aware of them gives the ability to act preemptively on events that will become known to the public months later.Using this knowledge, the publisher starts assessing the direction and magnitude of each driver and predicts with a high level of confidence the company's future performance. Their technology helps to selectively reduce the large volume of data into those nodes of information that carry real value and can empower personal knowledge in an efficient manner.As an investor, business leader, adviser or money manager this will greatly reduce the margin of error when taking action against the upcoming risks that surround us.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Microsoft: Introduction

3. Microsoft Q4 Fiscal 2020 Earnings Retrospection

4. Microsoft Q1 Fiscal 2021 Earnings Analysis4.1. Net Revenue4.2. Operating Income4.3. Net Income4.4. Operating and Net Margins4.5. Cash Flows4.6. Segments4.6.1. Productivity and Business Processes4.6.2. Office Products and Cloud Services4.6.3. LinkedIn4.6.4. Dynamics Products and Cloud4.7. Intelligent Cloud4.8. More Personal Computing4.8.1. Windows4.8.2. Gaming Revenue4.8.3. Devices4.8.4. Search Advertising

5. Microsoft Forecast

6. Apple: Introduction

7. Apple Q3 Fiscal 2020 Earnings Retrospection

8. Apple Q4 Fiscal 2020 Earnings Analysis

8.1. Net Sales8.2. Operating Income8.3. Net Income8.4. Operating and Net Margins8.5. Cash Flows8.6. Product and Services Sales8.6.1. iPhone8.6.2. iPad8.6.3. Mac8.6.4. Wearables8.6.5. Services8.7. Geographic Areas8.7.1. Americas8.7.2. Europe8.7.3. China8.7.4. Japan8.7.5. Asia Pacific

9. Apple Forecast

10. Amazon: Introduction

11. Amazon: Q2 2020 Earnings Retrospection

12. Amazon: Q3 2020 Earnings Analysis12.1. Revenues12.2. Operating Income12.3. Net Income12.4. Operating and Net Margins12.5. Cash Flows12.6. Operating Expenses12.7. Segments12.7.1. North America12.7.2. Amazon Web Services (AWS)12.7.3. International12.8. Product and Services12.8.1. Online Stores12.8.2. Physical Stores12.8.3. Third-Party Seller Services12.8.4. Subscription Services12.8.5. Advertising and Other

13. Amazon Forecast

14. Facebook: Introduction

15. Facebook Q2 2020 Earnings Retrospection

16. Facebook Q3 2020 Earnings Analysis16.1. Revenues16.2. Operating Income16.3. Net Income16.4. Operating and Net Margins16.5. Cash Flows16.6. Daily Active Users16.7. Monthly Active Users16.8. Average Revenue per User16.9. Geographic Areas16.9.1. U.S. and Canada16.9.2. Europe16.9.3. Asia-Pacific16.9.4. Rest of the World

17. Facebook Forecast

18. Google: Introduction

19. Google: Q2 2020 Earnings Retrospection

20. Google: Q3 2020 Earnings Analysis20.1. Revenues20.2. Operating Income20.3. Net Income20.4. Operating and Net Margins20.5. Cash Flows20.6. Cost of Revenues20.7. Segments20.7.1. Advertising20.7.1.1. YouTube Ads20.7.2. Google Cloud20.7.3. Google Other20.7.4. Other Bets20.8. Geographic Areas20.8.1. United States20.8.2. EMEA20.8.3. APAC20.8.4. Other Americas

21. Google Forecast

22. Appendix 1: Microsoft Q1 Fiscal 2021 Dashboard

23. Appendix 2: Apple Q4 Fiscal 2020 Dashboard

24. Appendix 3: Amazon Q3 2020 Dashboard

25. Appendix 4: Facebook Q3 2020 Dashboard

26. Appendix 5: Google Q3 2020 Dashboard

