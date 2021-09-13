Q2 Wins 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results Award

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced that it has been named a winner of the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results Awards for "innovation platform to improve digital...

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) - Get Q2 Holdings, Inc. Report, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced that it has been named a winner of the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results Awards for "innovation platform to improve digital experiences at Visions Federal Credit Union". Q2 has been named a winner in the Omni-Experience Customer Engagement category.

Visions Federal Credit Union, founded in 1966 and headquartered in Endwell, New York, needed a partner that could facilitate exceptional digital member experiences, deliver competitive differentiation in the markets it served, and accelerate the delivery of innovative digital services to meet the expectations of its over 220,000 members. Visions chose Q2 as its partner to make it possible to give members the digital experience they deserved.

"Visions needed a partner like Q2 that could accelerate its ambitious digital roadmap. Q2's Innovation Studio has enabled Visions to significantly increase the speed to market for modernization, which is a key competitive differentiator," said Jonathan Price, EVP of Emerging Businesses and Corporate Development, Q2. "Even better, they can use data to offer members more granular and substantive interactions. We couldn't be more honored to win the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results Awards for our work with Visions Federal Credit Union and we are thrilled with the progress Visions has seen."

"We are excited to be recognized in the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results Awards. Prior to the partnership with Q2, Visions was experiencing an extremely low online banking adoption rate. After implementing Q2 we've experienced a more than 25-fold increase in usage of our personal financial management tools," said Tom Novak, VP and chief digital officer at Visions Federal Credit Union. "With Q2 Innovation Studio, we can take something from inception to execution in six months or less, maybe even three months or less, which is warp speed in comparison to what we've done in the past. We can now help our members manage their financial lives better."

Built on Q2's flexible, modern, and open digital banking platform, Q2 Innovation Studio enables financial institutions (FIs) to innovate faster to meet their account holders' needs and expectations. Q2's Innovation Studio is a portfolio of technologies and programs that FIs and Q2 fintech partners can leverage to design, develop and distribute innovative digital banking products, services, and features. Visions also used Q2's Innovation Studio to integrate easily with third-party vendors and fintechs, and quickly build out unique digital banking functionality to meet the growing expectations of their members. Most importantly, they did this in weeks and months rather than the previous timeframe of years.

The annual IDC FinTech Rankings and Real Results Awards have become an important measure of the health and direction of technology in the industry and the emergence of innovative solutions from new players. IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about the year's findings that is available to view or download here.

About Visions

Visions Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution completely owned by its members. Established in 1966, Visions proudly serves over 220,000 members in communities throughout New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Services include banking as well as auto, home, personal, and business loans. Visit www.visionsfcu.org for more information.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder - from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

