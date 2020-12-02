Q2 Helps To Build Strong And Diverse Communities Around The World

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced its expanded support for organizations that are meaningful to employees around the world: Code2College, Black Girls Code, Year...

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) - Get Report, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced its expanded support for organizations that are meaningful to employees around the world: Code2College, Black Girls Code, Year Up, International Relief Teams (IRT), and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Reflecting its mission to build strong and diverse communities, Q2 is making significant donations to these initiatives that are measurably enhancing people's lives - both during the pandemic and into the future.

"A central tenant of Q2's culture is giving back to the communities we call home globally - whether it is a company donation or individuals supporting local organizations financially, with their time or sharing other resources," said Q2 CEO Matt Flake. "We pursue diversity and inclusivity and support initiatives that allow all people to thrive. We believe the organizations we have invested in can have an impact that aligns closely to our mission while helping alleviate some of the unique challenges people have experienced in the past year."

Code2CollegeQ2's donation will support Vision 2024, an initiative to place 200 Black and Latinx women into STEM roles by 2024. Since 2016, Q2 has held workshops, provided volunteer instructors and mentors, and hosted summer interns to support Code2College's mission to increase the number of minority and low-income high school students who enter and excel in STEM undergraduate majors and careers with a $100,000 donation.

Black Girls Code and Year UpThese two organizations are committed to the inclusion and success of people of color in technology and thanks to the generosity of attendees of Q2's annual client conference plus cost savings associated with moving Q2's client conference from in-person to virtual, Q2 donated more than $25,000 to these organizations.

International Relief TeamsQ2 helped to alleviate the suffering caused by the natural disasters of the Gulf Coast Hurricanes and the California and Pacific Northwest Wildfires with a $70,000 donation to support volunteer services and provide supplies so that those impacted could begin to rebuild their lives.

JDRFQ2 has historically hosted an annual Dodgeball Tournament benefiting JDRF but was unable to do so in 2020 due to COVID-19. In lieu of this annual fundraiser, Q2 supported JDRF's mission to improve lives by accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat T1D and its complications with a $30,000 donation.

A global team-member effortIn addition to these donations, Q2 created an innovative avenue for team members to participate in a Virtual Olympics series of events to support organizations including Friendship Home for Lincoln, HelpAge India, and food banks in several communities. Q2 also leverages a number of digital solutions to enable team members to make meaningful contributions of time and money to causes that are relevant to them. A recent example of this was an online campaign raising more than $20,000 for Lifeworks Austin to furnish household goods to youth striving to exit homelessness.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder - from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

