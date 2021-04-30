Q1 COVID-19 Analysis For Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market Featuring AHCZS, Clarios, And Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. | Over $ 3 Bn Growth Expected Between 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The advanced lead-acid battery market is expected to grow by USD 3.08 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the advanced lead-acid battery market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The advanced lead-acid battery market will witness a negativeimpact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market Participants:

AHCZS

The company offers a wide range of lead-acid batteries such as rail power PzV, rail power AGM, grid power V H, rail power FNC, grid power V M, grid power VR X (FT), grid power V L, grid power VR M, grid power VR L, and others.

Clarios

The company offers lead-acid batteries such as AGM and flooded for automotive, stationary, and motive applications through its brands namely, Varta, Heliar, Optima, LTH, MAC, and Delkor.

Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

The company offers a line of flooded lead batteries with a capacity of 38 strings at 4,500 Ah 48 V DC.

Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Advanced lead-acid battery market is segmented as below:

Application

Automotive



Stationary



Others

Geography

APAC



EMEA



Americas

The advanced lead-acid battery market is driven by the rising inclusion of renewables in the energy mix. In addition, the increased adoption of microgrids is expected to trigger the advanced lead-acid battery market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

