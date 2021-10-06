Q-Tran Releases MICRO 5 Flexible Fixtures

MILFORD, Conn., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecticut-based lighting manufacturer Q-Tran, Inc., is proud to announce the release of MICRO 5 flexible fixtures, the future LED lighting housed in a compact design. Q-Tran's smallest line of flexible LED lighting fixtures, WAVE, NEXUS, ANYBEND, and WALA are inspired by some of the most popular Q-CAP fixtures and allow for a variety of bend options.

&amp;amp;#160;

Q-Tran's extensive portfolio already included small lighting solutions, but now they've gone MICRO. The ultra-slim profiles are a discrete lighting solution for nearly any architectural design where space is limited, blending functionality and performance.

Micro 5 flexible fixtures deliver flawless color quality and lumen output in various finishes, color temperatures, while offering versatile mounting hardware options. Suitable for indoor or outdoor use in both wet and dry locations, the family of MICRO 5 flexible lighting solutions offers creative freedom to make designs come to life. Available in 1" (SW) and 2" (DW & RGB) cut points, 1 watt, 2 watts and 4 watts per foot, these fixtures can deliver up to 313 lumens in 4000K at 4 watts per foot.

PRODUCT INFORMATION

WAVE

60% smaller than BOXA

Available in 1.0, 2.0 and 4.0 watts/ft

DRY (IP20) & WET (IP67) ratings

Available with clips (WSC) or mounting channel (PPS)

Custom lengths up to 191"

Up/down bend

6" bending radius

NEXUS

60% smaller than WURM

Available in 1.0, 2.0 and 4.0 watts/ft

DRY (IP20) and WET (IP67) ratings

Available with clips (WSCS)

Custom lengths up to 191"

Helical bend

4" bending radius

ANYBEND

60% smaller than KURV

Available in 1.0, 2.0 and 4.0 watts/ft

DRY (IP20) and WET (IP67) ratings

Available with clips (WSC) or mounting channels (PPS)

Custom lengths up to 191"

Up/down and side-to-side bend

9" bending radius

WALA

60% smaller than ZALA

Available in 1.0, 2.0 and 4.0 watts/ft

DRY (IP20) and WET (IP67) ratings

Available with clips (WSC) or mounting channels (PPS)

Custom lengths up to 191"

Side-to-side bend

6" bending radius

"We are proud to announce the release of MICRO 5 flexible fixtures. We continually push the limits of design, efficacy, and capability of our products," says Gean Tremaine, President of Q-Tran. "These products are one of many innovative lighting solutions that Q-Tran is proud to bring to market this year."

View the new Q-CAP MICRO 5 Series collection at https://www.q-tran.com/products/micro-5-qcap/ for additional details. For further guidance, please contact a sales representative.

Q-Tran, Inc. was founded in 1993 in response to an industry need for transformers specifically designed for low voltage lighting. The company has grown to sell over 300 varieties of transformers and LED Power Supply Centers. In 2013, Q-Tran introduced Linear LED Lighting and Extrusions, quickly becoming one of the most trusted names in the industry.

Q-Tran is an industry leader who applies the same high standards, innovative design, and dedication to producing only the highest quality products. Q-Tran proudly designs and manufactures lighting solutions in Milford, Connecticut. To learn more about Q-Tran's product offerings, visit www.q-tran.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/q-tran-releases-micro-5-flexible-fixtures-301394392.html

SOURCE Q-Tran