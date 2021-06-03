Q India Powers Ahead To New Ratings Record

BARC Rating Week 21, 2021 Continues Dramatic Q2 Increase As Channel Reaches 53 Gross Rating Points

MUMBAI and TORONTO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel available in over 100 million TV households and to over 612 million OTT and mobile users in India, has reported a new record Gross Rating Point (GRP) level reached in week 21 of 2021 of 53 GRP as measured by BARC. BARC, the Broadcast Audience Research Council known as the "Nielsen of India", is the weekly reporting service measuring all TV viewership data in India. GRP is a measurement combining viewer impressions with Time Spent Viewing (TSV). For the last week measured The Q recorded 94.65 million viewer impressions with an average TSV of 104.56 minutes, which on a combined basis have driven The Q to its highest GRP level in company history.

At 53 GRP, the company finds itself moving steadily closer to several of the top mass market channels operated by Sony, Zee TV and Viacom (Colors). The Q is achieving these levels of viewership while still lacking the total level of distribution reach maintained by these larger mainstream television brands. The company has previously stated that GRP is the most important metric to be used to project potential future revenue growth. The company has now recorded an eight week average GRP of 46.23.

Throughout the year and particularly in Q2 of 2021, The Q India has achieved unprecedented ratings growth driven by programming viewership increases across nearly all day parts. Overall ratings growth since February of 2021 is indicated in the graph below (see additional link here to graph).

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media commented, "This has been an incredible ratings run and every week we are thrilled with the solid fan base that we are clearly establishing. Perhaps the most amazing part of this is that we have yet to launch many of our new programs and series and in addition, there has been little to no marketing of the channel to date. This is happening organically and via the virtuous loop we all believed in where our creators and their social presence is building our brand directly with our viewers. We are not resting on these results and expect to continue to build distribution, programming and marketing efforts to push The Q to higher and higher levels."

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language content brand, channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. The channel has recently become one of India's fastest growing youth entertainment brands reaching 53 Gross Rating Points (GRP) on BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) in June 2021. With a growing library of over 1000 programs, and beginning in April with the addition of DD Free Dish, the channel reaches an audience of over 712 million via 100 million television homes with partners including DD Free Dish, TATA Sky, DISH TV and SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 232 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV, Chingari and Samsung TV Plus.

The company intends to publicly disclose ratings when and if new records are established. The information is publicly available via the BARC website at www.barcindia.co.in.

About QYOU Media. QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 710 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

