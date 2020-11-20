Q BioMed's Strontium89 Advertisement "Unfinished Business" Selected For Prestigious Ads Of The World's Best Creative Campaigns

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO), announced today that the marketing campaign for Strontium89 (Strontium Chloride Sr-89 Injection, USP), the Company's FDA approved treatment that targets painful bone metastases, has been selected for inclusion in Ads of the World, a carefully curated archive of the world's best creative campaigns. The selection criteria for inclusion dictates that only the highest caliber of creative work gets published.

Strontium89, the radiotherapy with nearly 30 years of proven results in relieving painful bone metastases, is available in the US from Q BioMed. In the Strontium89 pivotal trial, as many as 79% of patients had pain relief with Strontium89, and twice as many patients treated with Strontium89 had no pain for 3 months compared with placebo. Further, new pain sites were less frequent in patients treated with Strontium89 1,2. Please see Important Safety Information below.

Strontium89's "Unfinished Business" expresses the beautiful moments of daily life that can be realized when pain relief is achieved. Captions include "More moments with less pain" and "Expand your patients' pain-free possibilities". The ad campaign was created by Philadelphia-based agency Makers Mage .

To view the campaign visit: https://www.adsoftheworld.com/media/print/strontium89_unfinished_business or https://strontium89.com/

Ads of the World , the world's largest advertising archive and community, is part of the Clio Network. The Clio Awards recognize innovation and creative excellence in advertising, design and communication, as judged by an international panel of advertising professionals.

"Q BioMed is committed to making Strontium89, an effective treatment for pain resulting from bone metastases, widely available again. Our Unfinished Business ad campaign echoes our mission of enabling patients to once again enjoy the simple things in life with their loved ones, while experiencing relatively long-term pain relief," stated Q BioMed CEO Denis Corin. "We've been very pleased with our highly productive partnership with Makers Mage. Their vision and execution is a key part of our team's tireless efforts to get Strontium89 to those who need it most."

Learn more at www.Strontium89.com

INDICATIONS AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION:

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

Strontium Chloride Sr-89 Injection, USP is indicated for the relief of bone pain in patients with painful skeletal metastases. The presence of bone metastases should be confirmed prior to therapy.

WARNINGS

Use of Strontium-89 Chloride Injection in patients with evidence of seriously compromised bone marrow from previous therapy or disease infiltration is not recommended unless the potential benefit of the treatment outweighs its risks. Bone marrow toxicity is to be expected following the administration of Strontium-89 Chloride Injection, particularly white blood cells and platelets. The extent of toxicity is variable. It is recommended that the patient's peripheral blood cell counts be monitored at least once every other week. Typically, platelets will be depressed by about 30% compared to pre-administration levels. The nadir of platelet depression in most patients is found between 12 and 16 weeks following administration of Strontium-89 Chloride Injection. White blood cells are usually depressed to a varying extent compared to pre-administration levels. Thereafter, recovery occurs slowly, typically reaching pre-administration levels six months after treatment unless the patient's disease or additional therapy intervenes. In considering repeat administration of Strontium-89 Chloride Injection, the patient's hematologic response to the initial dose, current platelet level and other evidence of marrow depletion should be carefully evaluated. Verification of dose and patient identification is necessary prior to administration because Strontium-89 Chloride Injection delivers a relatively high dose of radioactivity.

Strontium-89 Chloride Injection may cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. There are no adequate and well-controlled studies in pregnant women. If this drug is used during pregnancy, or if the patient becomes pregnant while receiving this drug, the patient should be apprised of the potential hazard to the fetus. Women of childbearing potential should be advised to avoid becoming pregnant.

PRECAUTIONS

Strontium-89 Chloride Injection is not indicated for use in patients with cancer not involving bone.

Strontium-89 Chloride Injection should be used with caution in patients with platelet counts below 60,000 and white cell counts below 2,400.

Radiopharmaceuticals should only be used by physicians who are qualified by training and experience in the safe use and handling of radionuclides and whose experience and training have been approved by the appropriate government agency authorized to license the use of radionuclides.

Strontium-89 Chloride Injection, like other radioactive drugs, must be handled with care and appropriate safety measures taken to minimize radiation to clinical personnel.

In view of the delayed onset of pain relief, typically 7 to 20 days post injection, administration of Strontium-89 Chloride Injection to patients with very short life expectancy is not recommended.

A calcium-like flushing sensation has been observed in patients following a rapid (less than 30 second injection) administration.

Special precautions, such as urinary catheterization, should be taken following administration to patients who are incontinent to minimize the risk of radioactive contamination of clothing, bed linens and the patient's environment.

Strontium-89 Chloride Injection is excreted primarily by the kidneys. In patients with renal dysfunction, the possible risks of administering Strontium-89 Chloride Injection should be weighed against the possible benefits.

PREGNANCY

Teratogenic effects. Pregnancy Category D. See Warnings section.

NURSING MOTHERS

Because Strontium-89 Chloride Injection acts as a calcium analog, secretion of Strontium-89 Chloride Injection into human milk is likely. It is recommended that nursing be discontinued by mothers about to receive intravenous Strontium-89 Chloride Injection. It is not known whether this drug is excreted in human milk.

PEDIATRIC USE

Safety and effectiveness in children below the age of 18 years have not been established.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

A single case of fatal septicemia following leukopenia was reported during clinical trials. Most severe reactions of marrow toxicity can be managed by conventional means.

A small number of patients have reported a transient increase in bone pain at 36 to 72 hours after injection. This is usually mild and self-limiting, and controllable with analgesics. A single patient reported chills and fever 12 hours after injection without long-term sequelae.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA.

Visit www.FDA.gov/medwatch or call (800) FDA-1088.

Please see full Prescribing Information for Strontium-89 Chloride Injection.

References:

1. STRONTIUM CHLORIDE Sr-89 INJECTION, USP THERAPEUTIC [package insert]. Angleton, TX: IsoTherapeutics Group, LLC; 2020.

2. Porter AT, McEwan AJB, Powe JE, et al. Results of a randomized phase-III trial to evaluate the efficacy of strontium-89 adjuvant to local field external beam irradiation in the management of endocrine resistant metastatic prostate cancer. Int J Radiat Oncol Biol Phys. 1993;25(5):805-813.

About Q BioMed Inc.

Q BioMed Inc. is a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. Q BioMed is dedicated to providing these target assets the strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital needed to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need‏.

Please visit http://www.QBioMed.com and sign up for regular updates.

Q BioMed Media Contact: Denis CorinCEOInvestor Relations: Keith Pinder+1(404) 995-6671 ir@qbiomed.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under, and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Q BioMed Media Contact: Denis CorinCEOInvestor Relations: Keith Pinder+1(404) 995-6671 ir@qbiomed.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/q-biomeds-strontium89-advertisement-unfinished-business-selected-for-prestigious-ads-of-the-worlds-best-creative-campaigns-301177706.html

SOURCE Q BioMed Inc.