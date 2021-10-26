Q Analysts Ranked Eighth On The List Of Silicon Valleys Largest Minority-Owned Businesses

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Analysts announced today that it has been named one of the Largest Minority-Owned Businesses in Silicon Valley by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. Headed by CEO Ross Fernandes since he founded the 100% minority-owned company in 2003, this is the tenth year in a row the company has been honored by earning a place on this celebrated list.

Q Analysts' focus on quality derives from its expertise in Quality Assurance & Testing services designed to optimize life cycle quality from design to post-deployment for a wide range of AI-driven consumer and commercial hardware, software apps, integrated devices, and user experiences.

The company's Ground Truth Data Services provide high-quality data used in Artificial Intelligence algorithms for Machine Learning products. Q Analysts is recognized as an industry leader for its vast experience in real-world human, environments, and scenario data collection as well as automated and manual annotation and tagging.

Leveraging over three and a half million hours of expertise, the company offers onsite managed services and offsite managed projects in its Q TestLab facilities globally.

" We are thrilled to once again be recognized for this great honor. This ranking is a testament toQ Analysts' unrelenting commitment to enhance the quality of our clients products and services through our industry leading solutions for Quality Assurance & Testing and training data for AI / ML algorithms as well as creating a work environment that fosters collaboration, innovation and employee well-being."- said Ross Fernandes, CEO.

About Q Analysts Since 2003, Q Analysts has been working with Fortune 500 companies to help them bring the best technology products to the market. Q Analysts has over 500 employees worldwide, including itsQ TestLab facilities in Kirkland, WA , Antananarivo, Madagascar , and Bangalore, India.

Some of the awards and recognition Q Analysts has received include these from the Silicon Valley Business Journal: being ranked 9th on their list of Fastest Growing Private Companies, named one of their top 10 Largest Minority-Owned Businesses in Silicon Valley, and being ranked one of the Largest Private Companies in Silicon Valley. The company has also won the US Department of Labor's Gold Medallion Award from HIREVets for its veterans hiring efforts. Q Analysts is ISO 27001 certified.Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

