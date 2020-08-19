Q Analysts Names Mark Dzwonczyk Chief Operating Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Analysts, a leader in quality assurance testing for consumer devices and apps and Ground Truth data services for artificial intelligence and machine learning, is proud to announce the appointment of Mark Dzwonczyk as Chief Operating Officer. In this new role, Mark will manage all aspects of international business operations for Q Analysts with a focus to collaboratively develop and improve systems, processes, controls, and procedures that enhance the company's overall efficiency and ensure excellent client service.

Born in upstate New York and raised in the Boston area, Mark has been building or re-building businesses for the past 25 years. He spent his early career days as an engineer at Draper Laboratory in Cambridge, Massachusetts, but moved to Silicon Valley to build his first start-up the old-fashioned way -- in a garage and bootstrapped with customer revenue. He grew it to be an international supplier of award-winning voice-over-IP products with design centers in California, complemented by engineering offices in China and contract manufacturing partners in Singapore and Malaysia. Most recently, Mark was CEO of Nicholville Telephone Company, leveraging state and federal capital subsidies to deliver high-speed broadband to NY's rural Adirondack region and return the company to profitability. Mark's turnaround work at Nicholville has been highlighted as a case study of Management in Adversity by MIT Sloan School of Management.

Mark graduated from Tufts University with a B.S.E.E. summa cum laude in electrical engineering and a Master of Science in aeronautical engineering from MIT. He also studied information systems at Stanford University but was pulled away by entrepreneurial passions. He remains active in rural New York endeavors, including Chair of the Board of Paul Smith's College, to help improve the region's economic sustainability by developing its entrepreneurial ecosystem.

"Mark is the right leader for Q Analysts," said Ross Fernandes, CEO of Q Analysts. "We believe his strong operational and leadership experience will help drive efficiencies and employee productivity while building a highly inclusive culture, ensuring team members thrive and organizational outcomes are met. We are fortunate to have such a highly qualified and experienced professional joining our executive team. We warmly welcome Mark at this exciting time for Q Analysts."

About Q AnalystsSince 2003 Q Analysts have been working with Fortune 500 companies to help them bring the best technology products to market. Q Analysts has over 500 employees worldwide, including its Q TestLab facilities in Kirkland, WA, Antananarivo, Madagascar, and Bangalore, India. Q Analysts provides a full suite of Ground Truth Data Services for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning as well as Quality Assurance and Testing for hardware devices and software apps and experiences. Our corporate mission is focused on quality, and we have built processes and practices to ensure that we deliver the highest quality at every stage of service delivery.

Some of the awards & recognition Q Analysts has received include being named the eighth-largest Minority Business Enterprise (M.B.E.) headquartered in Silicon Valley, the YesVets Hire-a-Vet Award by the Washington State Employment Security Department for our efforts to employ military veterans, the bronze winner of the Most Innovative Service in 2019 in the "Best in Biz Awards" for our Ground Truth Data Services portfolio, and ranked one of the Largest Private Companies in Silicon Valley by the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

