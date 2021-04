Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces First-Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE: PZN) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and outlook at 10:00 a.

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (PZN) - Get Report today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The call will be open to the public.

Webcast Instructions: To gain access to the webcast, which will be "listen-only," go to the Events page in the Investor Relations area of the Company's website, www.pzena.com.

Teleconference Instructions: To gain access to the conference call via telephone, U.S. callers should dial 844-378-6482; Canada callers should dial 855-669-9657; international callers should dial 412-317-5106. Please reference the Pzena Investment Management call.

Replay: The conference call will be available for replay through May 5, 2021, on the web using the information given above.

About Pzena Pzena Investment Management, LLC, the firm's operating company, is a value-oriented investment management firm. Founded in 1995, Pzena Investment Management has built a diverse, global client base. More firm and stock information is posted at www.pzena.com.

Contact: Jessica Doran, 212-355-1600 or doran@pzena.com.