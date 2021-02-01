Pyramid Systems Named 2021 USA Top Workplace

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Systems, an award-winning technology leader driving IT modernization across federal agencies, has earned the 2021 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage. In its inaugural year, the Top Workplaces USA award built on Energage's 14-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," Energage CEO Eric Rubino said. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for large organizations, those with more than 150 employees, and those that may have operations in multiple markets. Several thousand organizations from across the country were invited to participate, and more than 1,100 took the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"We are so honored to be named a 2021 USA Top Workplace! We pride ourselves on having a culture in which all employees feel connected, valued, supported, and included," Pyramid CEO and Cofounder Jeff Hwang said. "Part of our strategic mission was to create an environment in which our employees have the resources and opportunities to grow in their career, as well as a safe and enjoyable place to work each day."

For the full list of winners, visit the Top Workplaces USA website.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About Pyramid Systems, Inc.

Pyramid Systems is an award-winning technology leader driving digital transformation across federal agencies. We solve complex problems with advanced technologies and modern methodologies. By leveraging leading-edge cloud, analytics, and low-code platforms with Agile and DevSecOps approaches, we deliver highly secure, mission-critical solutions. Pyramid has professionalized innovation to deliver consistent results, reducing time from prototype to production to scale. We partner with clients to optimize for better citizen experiences, faster user adoption, greater efficiencies, and improved mission outcomes. Our unique culture is the main driver of why we build solutions that last. Learn more at PyramidSystems.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pyramid-systems-named-2021-usa-top-workplace-301218790.html

SOURCE Pyramid Systems, Inc.