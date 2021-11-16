Pyramid Biosciences Expands Precision Oncology Pipeline

- Pyramid Biosciences licenses global rights to novel monopolar spindle1 (MPS1) inhibitor, VRN-08, and an additional undisclosed asset from Voronoi Inc.

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of precision therapies targeting a wide range of diseases, today announced the global licensing of the novel monopolar spindle1 (MPS1) called VRN-08 and a second undisclosed asset from Voronoi Inc., a South Korea-based biotechnology company the develops novel kinase inhibitors and target protein degraders. The milestone-based deal is worth up $846 million dollars (USD).

"We are excited to bring VRN-08 into our growing pipeline of precision oncology therapeutics. Voronoi has a track record of developing compounds with differentiated product profiles, and we look forward moving VRN-08 into clinic trials shortly," said Kollol Pal, PhD, MBA, co-founder and chief executive officer of Pyramid Biosciences.

MPS1 is involved in core of tumor cell division. The novel inhibitor VRN-08 selectively blocks this process, ultimately leading to tumor cell death.

"VRN-08's unique product profile, including improved selectivity and potency for MPS1 as well as increased tumor bioavailability, demonstrates a potential best-in-class product profile," said Jordan Leef, co-founder, chief business officer and chief financial officer of Pyramid Biosciences.

Pyramid Biosciences is in clinical development of two, highly-selective tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) inhibitors. The lead program, PBI-200, which is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials, is a best-in-class, orally-active, central nervous system (CNS) penetrant TRK inhibitor targeting a variety of genetically defined cancers, including primary and metastatic brain cancers.

About Voronoi, Inc.Based in South Korea, Voronoi Inc. is a biotechnology company that develops novel kinase inhibitors and target protein degraders. The company has partnered preclinical programs with multiple US companies including ORIC Pharmaceutical and Brickell Biotech. For more information, please visit www.voronoi.io

About Pyramid Biosciences Inc.Founded in 2015, Pyramid Biosciences is clinical stage, biotechnology company dedicated to developing a portfolio of precision therapies targeting a wide range of molecularly defined diseases. Pyramid is currently in clinical development of two highly selective tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.pyramidbio.com

