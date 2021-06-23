Pylon And BFGoodrich® Off Road Wiper Blade Wins Second Stevie® Award

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The BFGoodrich Off Road Wiper Blade, engineered and manufactured by Pylon Manufacturing Corporation, was named the winner of the People's Choice Stevie Award for Favorite New Products in the 19 th Annual American Business Awards (ABA).

Previously, Pylon's design of the BFGoodrich Off-Road Wiper Blade drove the win of a 2021 Silver Stevie® Award in the category of Best New Product - Transportation.

The People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are a feature of The American Business Awards in which the general public can vote for their favorite new products and services of the year. More than 92,000 votes were cast in people's choice categories this year. All new products and services nominated in the ABAs' new product categories were included in people's choice voting.

For more than 50 years, Pylon has provided visibility, safety and mobility solutions under key automotive brands, making them an industry leader in the automotive aftermarket. Pylon's innovative designs are reflected in the BFGoodrich Off Road Wiper Blade, which features WeatherTread™ technology to repel snow, ice, water and mud and Scrub-X™ extreme weather performance to quickly improve visibility while driving.

"This award would not have been possible without the hard-working and innovative nature of our team," said Mike Fretwell, President of Pylon. "At Pylon, our top priority is always our customers, so I am grateful that our mission has been recognized by the ABA and am honored to have won this award."

To learn more about the BFGoodrich Off-Road Wiper Blade, visit www.offroadwipers.com/BFGoodrich .

For more information about Pylon, visit www.pylonhq.com .

About Pylon Pylon Manufacturing Corporation is a leading automotive aftermarket supplier with nearly 50 years of experience, specializing in the design, engineering, manufacture and marketing of wiper blades. Located in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Pylon is an ISO 9001-certified division of the Qualitor, Inc. family of automotive companies. Pylon is the exclusive licensee responsible for the manufacture and marketing of the MICHELIN® line of premium wiper blades and other automotive innovations, as well as the first-ever BFGoodrich® Off-Road Wiper Blades, designed for extreme off-road conditions.

About the Stevie Awards Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference . Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of the 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pylon-and-bfgoodrich-off-road-wiper-blade-wins-second-stevie-award-301317937.html

SOURCE Pylon Manufacturing