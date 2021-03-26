Pye-Barker Fire Expands Dallas Presence With Acquisition Of LPS

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety ("Pye-Barker Fire") is proud to announce the acquisition of LPS, a full service life safety company based in Dallas, TX. The purchase was finalized in March and solidifies Pye-Barker Fire's presence in the state's largest metropolitan. Financial details have not been disclosed.

LPS is thrilled to have found Pye-Barker Fire, a like-minded, nationally known firm that embraces the same culture.

LPS was founded in 2011 and specializes in fire sprinkler and alarm systems. With branches in Fort Worth and Sunnyvale, they have a reputation of providing superior service to the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

The LPS ownership team, David Bacon and Jeremy Giauque for the Sprinkler Division and Phillip "Bear" Brown and Brian Brown for the Alarm Division, will remain as managers, while Bill Polischeck will be retiring.

"The founding premise for LPS was to join hard-working, dedicated experts, focused on exceeding clients' expectations every day - and to do so with the highest level of urgency, character & professionalism possible," shared LPS President and CEO, Jeremy Giauque. "Our growth and success are attributed to the caliber of people on this team and the valued customer base that has entrusted LPS to care for them over the past 10 years."

"LPS is thrilled to have found a like-minded, nationally known firm that embraces the same culture and qualities. As the newest addition to the Pye-Barker Fire team, we are excited and poised to grow our presence even further throughout North Texas and beyond."

Pye-Barker Fire is focused on growing its core markets while adding strategic new territories as opportunities arise. The Company's main focus is to acquire market-leading businesses with a solid historical financial performance to join its impressive and expanding footprint. Pye-Barker Fire values its culture and promotes an entrepreneurial environment where individual performance is recognized. The Company works with sellers to develop a post-close plan that aims to minimize business disruptions while offering professional employee development into the future.

About Pye-Barker Fire:

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is a leading provider of fire and life safety protection services, with headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia and over 70 locations spanning the Continental US. Since its founding in 1946, Pye-Barker Fire's core values have been unwavering in providing honest and reliable service through its trained and dedicated employees. Pye-Barker Fire invests heavily in providing best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits. To learn more visit www.pyebarkerfire.com.

