Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Naples Fire Protection

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety ("Pye-Barker Fire") is proud to announce that it has acquired Naples Fire Protection (" Naples Fire"), an innovative fire protection company headquartered in Bonita Springs, Florida. With this acquisition, Pye-Barker Fire enters a new region of Florida and strengthens its competitive presence in the state.

Founded in 1997, Naples Fire is a full-service fire sprinkler and fire alarm company. Owner Bobby DiModica shared the following about the experience of joining the Pye-Barker Fire team:

"The decision to sell our business wasn't something we rushed into or took lightly. We had been approached by several companies and everyone seemed to have their own approach and agenda. What really attracted us to Pye-Barker was the genuine appreciation they had for Naples Fire Protection, our values and commitment to our community."

"It was comforting to be able to sit down and discuss a strategy, look someone in the eyes and agree with a handshake," DiModica continued. "Pye-Barker Fire is a large family of fire protection professionals and we are proud to represent them in Southwest Florida."

" Naples Fire is an industry-leading fire protection business in the Southwest Florida market that further expands our capabilities to service our Florida customers," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire. "Overall, we are very excited to enter into the Naples metropolitan area—given its robust economy—and to bridge the gap between our Miami and Tampa area offices. Their platform will provide a solid foundation for continued expansion throughout the southeastern part of the country."

Pye-Barker Fire is honored to welcome the Naples Fire team to the family and looks forward to a strong year together.

About Pye-Barker Fire & SafetyPye-Barker Fire & Safety is a leading provider of fire and life safety protection services, with over 90 locations spanning the Continental US and headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Since its founding in 1946, Pye-Barker Fire's core values have been unwavering in providing honest and reliable service through its highly trained and dedicated employees. Pye-Barker Fire invests heavily in providing best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits. To learn more about Pye-Barker Fire, visit www.pyebarkerfire.com.

