PYA Ranks Among Nation's Top 10 Privately Held Healthcare Consulting Firms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PYA, a national accounting and management consulting firm, is ranked 16 th among the largest healthcare management consulting firms as recently reported by Modern Healthcare. Among privately held firms, PYA ranks in the Top 10 nationwide.

Since 2006, Modern Healthcare, a leading provider of healthcare business and policy news, has published healthcare consulting firm rankings. PYA has consistently ranked in the Top 25 every year since.

"The cornerstone of every PYA engagement is a relationship based on trust, value, and commitment," said PYA President and CEO Marty Brown. "We approach every client relationship with a spirit to serve, and so continuing to rank nationally among firms of all sizes validates that our clients can see the value we bring to those relationships. We are honored to have earned their trust."

Earlier this year, PYA was named a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today. Notably, the Firm has the highest percentage of consulting/business advisory revenues of all the CPA firms in the country. And among firms with revenues of $100 million or less, PYA's consulting/business advisory services revenues lead the nation. PYA is also named a Top 10 regional leader in the Southeast region. In addition, PYA previously was ranked 3 rd highest percentage female ownership among the Top 100 Firms by Inside Public Accounting. And for a third year, PYA has also earned the distinction of "Top Workplace" from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

About PYA

For more than 35 years, PYA, a national professional services firm providing management consulting and accounting, has helped its clients navigate and derive value amid complex challenges related to regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, governance, business valuations and fair market value assessments, multi-unit business and clinical integrations, best practices, tax and assurance, business analysis, and operations optimization.

PYA's steadfast commitment to an unwavering client-centric culture has served the Firm's clients well. PYA consistently is ranked among the Top 20 healthcare consulting firms in the U.S. by Modern Healthcare. PYA is also ranked by INSIDE Public Accounting as one of the Top 100 largest accounting firms in the U.S. Additionally, PYA has been consistently voted a "Top Workplace." PYA's affiliated companies offer clients world-class data analytics; professional real estate development and advisory resources for healthcare providers; and wealth management and retirement plan administration.

PYA is an independently owned consulting and accounting firm and is a member of HLB, the global advisory and accounting network.

PYA assists clients in all 50 states from offices in Atlanta, Kansas City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Tampa. For more information, please visit pyapc.com.

