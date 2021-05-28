PVWC Water Line Work May Cause Issues With Pressure Or Discoloration

CLIFTON, N.J., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the ongoing roadwork along Route 46, Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) will be working on a major water transmission line next week.

The transmission main will be shut down for up to one week, beginning on Tuesday, June 1 st. While the pipe is being relocated, PVWC will use alternate sources to supply water to customers. Introducing alternate water sources may cause customers to experience low water pressure and discoloration at any time.

Work on the line is expected to be completed in a week or less. In the meantime, PVWC recommends using water only when necessary during this period and to check that the water is running clear before washing clothes.

