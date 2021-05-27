PVH Corp. Expands Pride Partnerships To Focus On Year-Round Education And Awareness Of The LGBTQIA Community

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) announces this year's support of global Pride will focus on education and awareness, community engagement and creating inclusive products throughout the year.

PVH Corp. (PVH) - Get Report announces this year's support of global Pride will focus on education and awareness, community engagement and creating inclusive products throughout the year. Pride is an important celebration and educational moment for our global associates to rally around, with activations planned in many of the company's top regions and markets.

"I am amazed by the passion and commitment our associates pour into Pride," said Lance LaVergne, Chief Diversity Officer and SVP of Global Talent Acquisition and Associate Experience at PVH Corp. "With the support from PVH and our commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse environment, our associates drive the work and set the course for how we show up in June and throughout the year. They were engaged at each step of the planning process from selecting partners at the PVH and brand level to creating meaningful and purposeful content and virtual events that encourage an open-mind, honest dialogue and an opportunity for celebration."

COMMUNITY

PVH continues to support NYC Pride 2021 as a Gold Sponsor for six events throughout the year including two in June: Human Rights Conference and Black Queer Townhall. New this year, PVH is expanding its community engagement through support of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) program. The company is also partnering with PFLAG National on education and awareness opportunities for associates.

PVH's contribution to the HRC Foundation's HBCU program will advance LGBTQIA+ inclusion at HBCUs, expanding efforts to educate, engage and mobilize young advocates and leaders and propel their commitment to fighting for equality and inclusion. PVH associates will also have an opportunity to get involved through HRC's Leadership Summit and "The Power: Leadership Series."

Partnering with PFLAG National, the first and largest organization in the U.S. for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people, their parents and families, and allies, will enable PVH to continue fostering education and awareness opportunities for its associates with an LGBTQIA+ Allyship Training in June and additional programming to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community beyond Pride month.

WORKPLACE

In partnership with WERK, the company's LGBTQIA+ business resource group with chapters in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, associates will have the opportunity to participate in virtual events, content series and a community giving campaign during Pride month.

PVH will continue its "Let's Talk" series with a discussion on Pride, the LGBTQIA+ community and the importance of both celebration and education. The series further supports PVH's efforts to become a more diverse and inclusive organization.

The PVH Foundation is sponsoring a giving campaign for the entire month of June that will match all contributions dollar for dollar from North American corporate associates to Human Rights Campaign, PFLAG National, Ali Forney Center and The Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity (CCGSD).

PVH is continuing its Point of View video series and @Home Photo series to highlight how our associates around the world are celebrating Pride throughout the year and to engage the valuable perspective of the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies.

Calvin Klein will also be partnering with The Trevor Project on awareness and education programming for associates.

MARKETPLACE

Calvin Klein

In celebration of LGBTQIA+ advocacy and equality, Calvin Klein is launching #proudinmycalvins. The campaign, which revisits the defining moments in the queer journey, will rollout throughout the year alongside additional #proudinmycalvins content.

Calvin Klein partners with a number of organizations in celebration of Pride and throughout the year including The Trevor Project, Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund, the National Pulse Memorial & Museum, ILGA World, and the BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation in Australia.

The Pride 2021 collection features underwear, apparel and accessories in a limited-edition palette. The collection is available now on calvinklein.com where consumers can learn more about each LGBTQIA+ organization as well as donate. In North America, consumers will have the opportunity to support the National Pulse Memorial & Museum at all Calvin Klein stories during the month of June.

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger has created nine limited-edition, gender-neutral items that will be sold as part of their ongoing commitment to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. Tommy Hilfiger believes that everyone, regardless of their age, size, gender, race, sexuality or ability, should feel empowered to express themselves through fashion.

The TOMMY HILFIGER Pride capsule collection will be available for pre-order on tommy.com starting June 3, and in all TOMMY HILFIGER stores across the U.S. and Canada, as well as Amazon, Macy's and Mercado Libre (Mexico) starting mid-June. The t-shirt and tank top come in adaptive styles.

Tommy Hilfiger made a donation to ILGA World and consumers have the opportunity to support the organization at all TOMMY HILFIGER stores in North America from June 7 - June 27 as part of Tommy Hilfiger's ongoing strategic partnership with ILGA.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world's largest and most admired fashion companies, connecting with consumers in over 40 countries. Our global iconic brands include Calvin Klein , TOMMY HILFIGER and our Heritage Brands. Our 140-year history is built on the strength of our brands, our team and our commitment to drive fashion forward for good. That's the Power of Us. That's the Power of PVH.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005225/en/