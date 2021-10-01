Putting The Brakes On Breast Cancer!

This October, auto repair shops across the country begin their 11th Annual Fundraiser to end breast cancer.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the month of October, Merlin Complete Auto Care locations across Illinois, Wisconsin, and Georgia, ( Fayetteville, GA; Kenosha, WI; Algonquin, IL; Downers Grove, IL; Dekalb, IL; Hanover Park, IL; Bolingbrook, IL; Batavia, IL; McHenry, IL; Woodstock, IL; Cary, IL; and Loves Park, IL) join hundreds of other independent auto repair shops across the country to raise funds for a vital breast cancer vaccine as part of the Brakes for Breasts campaign.

As part of the fundraiser, participating auto repair facilities will give away FREE brake pads or shoes. Customers simply pay for labor and any other ancillary parts necessary to complete the brake job. Additionally, the shops will donate 10% of the cost of the work directly to Dr. Vincent Tuohy & the Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Research Fund.

This Brakes For Breasts fundraiser is different from other breast cancer fundraising campaigns:

Dr. Tuohy at the Cleveland Clinic has created a vaccine that has proven effective in laboratory animals in preventing breast cancer. Think about Polio, eradicated because of a vaccine, a distant memory for most generations. This is the same principle! Dr. Tuohy and his team are rounding the corner and are hoping to start Phase 1 trials in mid-2021. All proceeds from the 'Brakes for Breasts' fundraiser go directly to the Cleveland Clinic for research on the Breast Cancer Vaccine. These are just "mom & pop" shops across the country, independent business owners that have joined hands for a great cause.

To learn more about Dr. Tuohy's breast cancer vaccine, browse a list of participating shops, and view a yearly breakdown of our total $1,192,034.62 raised. Go to www.brakesforbreasts.com or follow us on Facebook @brakesforbreasts.

About MERLIN COMPLETE AUTO CARE:MERLIN COMPLETE AUTO CARE is a franchised auto repair group based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois with additional locations in Wisconsin and Georgia. General Manager Abraham Nunez and his team are dedicated to a premier customer experience, customer education, and community service.

More information is available on the company's website: www.merlins.com.

