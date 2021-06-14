Putman Media's Pharma Manufacturing Named Magazine Of The Year By The American Society Of Business Publication Editors

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharma Manufacturing, a Putman Media publication, has been honored with the prestigious 2021 Magazine of the Year award by the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE).

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharma Manufacturing, a Putman Media publication, has been honored with the prestigious 2021 Magazine of the Year award by the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE).

ASBPE's Azbee Awards of Excellence program is one of the most competitive there is for business-to-business, trade, association and professional publications. The awards recognize outstanding work by magazines and digital media. This year more than 800 entries were received, and more than 85 experienced B2B editors, freelancers and designers judged the 60 categories of entries.

The Magazine of the Year top honor was awarded to Pharma Manufacturing's staff, including Chief Content Director, Karen Langhauser; Senior Editor, Meagan Parrish; and Art Director, Michael Annino.

Judging was based on quality of writing, reporting and editing; value and usefulness to the reader; editorial organization; interaction with readers and layout and design.

"This is truly an honor and a proud moment for Pharma Manufacturing and Putman Media. We're humbled by winning ASBPE's Magazine of the Year and by obtaining this level of achievement as judged by our peers," said John Cappelletti, Putman Media's CEO.

The judges for this year's Magazine of the Year award offered the following insight into their selection of Pharma Manufacturing as the recipient of the honor:

"This magazine's modern, clean design makes it a real page-turner. And the detailed, innovative reporting and story-telling make it a must-read for anyone. You don't have to work in the pharmaceutical industry to find this magazine interesting and compelling."

"Great writing and story choices, focusing on pandemic-related issues for an audience deep in the middle of it. From supply disruptions because of glass-packaging and other issues, to dealing with vaccine skepticism, a first-rate performance. Very well-written, as well."

"Superb focus on the challenges to industry resulting from the global Covid-19 emergency, and such related concerns to industry as production flaws, and vaccine resistance among the public."

In addition to Magazine of the Year in the 10 or more issues per year category, Pharma Manufacturing editors and designers were also awarded: A national gold award in the "Editor's Letter" category; a national gold award in the "Opening Page/Spread" category; national bronze awards in "Front Cover Illustration," "Opening Page/Spread," and "Print, Regular Department" categories as well as seven regional awards.

Click here [link to: https://asbpe.org/news/2021/05/19/asbpe-recognizes-top-winners-at-online-celebration/] for the ASBPE announcement of overall excellence winners.

About Pharma Manufacturing

Pharma Manufacturing focuses on the functions critical to the industry's future, providing actionable examples of how industry thought leaders are tackling the most pressing late-stage drug development, process optimization, manufacturing and supply chain challenges. Critical decision makers trust Pharma Manufacturing to deliver in-depth, timely coverage of today's evolving pharmaceutical landscape. The brand bridges the industry's communication gaps to help manufacturers achieve much-needed increases in efficiency and profitably in their ultimate mission to serve patients and save lives.

About Putman Media, Inc.

Putman Media, Inc. ( www.putmanmedia.com) strives to be an exceptional media company as judged by the communities it serves. Putman consistently delivers unique, relevant and integrated media services and solutions that enable its customers to compete in an aggressive, high-speed environment. Its brands include Chemical Processing, Control, Control Design, Food Processing, Pharma Manufacturing, Plant Services, Smart Industry and The Journal from Rockwell Automation and Our Partners.

