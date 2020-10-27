Put Your Investing Goals In Reach With New Mobile App, TD GoalAssist™

New service allows Canadians to plan, invest and monitor their financial goals with stock trading, commission-free TD ETFs, and no investment minimums or monthly fees.

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Investing just got a whole lot easier with the launch of TD GoalAssist. A first of its kind in Canada, TD GoalAssist is a new mobile app designed to help Canadians set financial goals and invest with confidence.

Through a simplified, guided app experience, users can build a goals-based investment plan and select investments to help them invest towards their goals. They can either choose to build their own portfolio using individual TD ETFs or stocks listed on the major North American exchanges or select a TD One-Click ETF Portfolio that most aligns with their goal and self-selected investor profile. TD ETFs, including TD One-Click ETF Portfolios can be traded commission-free. To help them stay on track towards reaching their goals, the app allows users to monitor and adjust their goals and portfolio on-the-go.

"We know investing can be intimidating and many Canadians may simply put off getting started as a result. We believe you shouldn't need a lot of money or expertise to start building your investing journey, which is why we created TD GoalAssist. This new mobile-only investing service is straightforward, uses plain language and is grounded in what our clients have told us they're looking for - goal planning, education and low cost," said Paul Clark, President, TD Direct Investing and EVP, TD Bank Group.

TD GoalAssist will include the following key features:

No minimums or monthly fees

Unlimited commission-free trades on TD ETFs, including TD One-Click ETF Portfolios

Trade stocks listed on major North American exchanges (TSX, TSXV, NYSE, NASDAQ, AMEX; CBOE) for $9.99 per trade

per trade Free self-directed goals-based investment planning with ability to monitor progress

Educational videos to build foundational investing knowledge and provide a guided experience

A team of specialists available for support

Digital opening of three account types (cash, RSP and TFSA) in Canadian dollar currency

"We know a lot has changed in our lives this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. From an investing perspective, we've seen a significant increase in demand for online investing and more people trying investing on their own," Clark adds. "TD GoalAssist could not come at a better time as Canadians are looking for an easy and affordable way to invest."

TD clients can conveniently view their TD GoalAssist balances through their TD online banking and transfer money seamlessly between accounts. TD GoalAssist is powered by Canada's largest self-directed online brokerage, TD Direct Investing. Canadians can start taking control of their financial well-being and invest on their terms today. To learn more about TD GoalAssist visit https://www.td.com/ca/en/investing/direct-investing/services/goalassist/.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange- traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and summary document(s) before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange.

TD Asset Management Inc. is the manager of the TD ETFs and receives an annual management fee charged directly to the ETF. Management fees are included in the ETF's management expense ratio.

TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

TD GoalAssist™ is a service of TD Direct Investing, a division of TD Waterhouse Canada Inc., a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About TD Bank GroupThe Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by branches and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth ( Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation, and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 14 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on July 31, 2020. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group