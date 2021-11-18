Pushpay Named To Deloitte's 2021 Technology Fast 500 List

The Company ranked on the list of the fastest growing North American technology companies after recently being ranked #5 on the Deloitte New Zealand Fast 50 Master of Growth Index

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, 'Pushpay' or 'the Company'), the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for the faith-based and non-profit sectors, today announces the Company was ranked 412 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ , which lists the fastest-growing companies in North America. Pushpay grew fiscal year revenue by 278% over the three-year time frame from 2017 - 2020.

"It's a tremendous honor to be able to partner alongside churches of all sizes across the U.S. to help them reach, connect and engage with their communities in new ways through technology," said Molly Matthews, CEO of Pushpay. "We've seen a societal shift these past two years that has forever changed the approach to engagement. In-person gatherings are no longer the only way to stay connected, and organizations have realized that having a digital strategy is an essential need to remain relevant."

Celebrating its tenth year in business, Pushpay has been a pioneer in the development of best-in-class technology solutions for online giving and mobile applications. To date, the Company has more than 14,000 customers across the United States and has experienced steady growth year-over-year. Beyond new customer acquisition, recent milestones that have boosted company growth included the 2019 acquisition of Church Community Builder, and more recently the acquisition of Resi Media , an industry leading video streaming platform. Both acquisitions support the Company's strategy to deliver an all-inclusive suite of end-to-end SaaS engagement solutions for churches that includes a comprehensive Church Management System (ChMS), mobile app, donor management, giving solution and more.

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

This recognition adds to Pushpay's growing list of accolades this year. The Company was recently ranked #5 on Deloitte's 2021 Master of Growth Index , an annual ranking of New Zealand businesses with the highest level of sustained growth, due to its 450% growth in operating revenue over the last five years. Pushpay was also recently named a 2021 Best Place to Work by Built In Seattle and Built In Colorado , and newly appointed CEO Molly Matthews won the Gold Award for Business Role Model of the Year in the 2021 Globee CEO World Awards. Lastly, Pushpay was featured on the EY Ten Companies to Watch list by the Technology Investment Network .

