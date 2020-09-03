Pushing Through The Pandemic - Inploi Enhances Jobs Platform To Target The New Collar Workforce

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology start-up inploi has launched a string of new features adding tens of thousands of job opportunities to their platform and positioning it squarely as the professional community to connect the New Collar Workforce with companies that want to engage and hire from this demographic.inploi notes that 82% of their user base do not have a LinkedIn profile.

With most hiring activity paused during the COVID lockdown, the inploi team have seized the opportunity to test and launch new tools including in-platform voice and video calling, job seeker profile videos, expanded company pages for enhanced employer brand development and a number of integrations that ready the platform for international expansion, already underway.

Co-founder and CTO Alex Hanson-Smith commented: "our mission is to build a job discovery platform for the future of the workforce, providing them with the best user experience when searching for opportunities, networking, or seeking career-related resources; and to deliver an end-to-end hiring solution for companies seeking to engage the next generation of talent. Our latest updates represent the next stage of this mission and allow us to serve a much wider audience, with companies and job seekers in multiple industries and geographies utilising our platform."

Available across web and mobile, inploi is designed to help companies engage the workforce of tomorrow: building communities around their brands and job opportunities. The New Collar Workforce - a category coined by inploi - comprises Millennial and Gen-Z job seekers: already the majority of the workforce and necessarily the future of every organisation. This demographic is poorly understood and poorly engaged when it comes to recruitment marketing. inploi has today published a white paper- T he New Collar Worker: how to reach, engage and recruit the future of your workforce - drawing on their own proprietary research and work done by Deloitte, Gallup Polling, and the Pew Research Centrethat considers this topic.

inploi CEO and co-founder Matthew de la Hey notes: "the New Collar workforce are tech savvy, mission-driven, and mobile. They care about who they work with and what type of place they're working for more than any generation before them. They are consumers of workplaces and need to be convinced about the culture and values of an organisation, in addition to the type of work they're doing. But that is not enough - this needs to be delivered using technology they are familiar with and a seamless user experience that digital natives expect. Communicating with the New Collar workforce effectively calls for a new approach: new technologies, new messaging, and new organisational behaviours. That is why inploi exists."

Starting in the hospitality sector, inploi has already been used by more than 100,000 candidates to build a professional profile and to find work with major employers including Park Plaza Hotels and Young's Pubs. By adding new industries and leveraging partner integrations, inploi has expanded its job content to over 150,000 searchable vacancies right across the United Kingdom, Germany and New Zealand. Hanson-Smith continued "as we enter a difficult economic period with unemployment set to rise, our mission is more important than ever before: helping people to find decent jobs with great employers, in any industry, within a forum of advice and support."

About inploi

inploi is a recruitment marketing platform built to connect great employers with the future of the workforce. With employer branding at its heart, inploi empowers companies to speak to candidates as consumers of workplaces, helping them to tell their stories with captivating videos, images, and written content in order to engage active and passive candidates. When actively hiring, inploi's software is a powerful recruitment tool incorporating job post creation and distribution, applicant tracking, CV-parsing, candidate-job matching, proactive talent search, video profiles, instant messaging, video calling, file sharing, programmatic job advertising and more. Delivering a best-in-class user experience, inploi is accessible via the web and iOS or Android mobile applications, meaning companies and candidates can easily connect and communicate, however they access the internet.

Founded by Matthew de la Hey and Alexander Hanson-Smith in 2016, inploi has presented at Stanford University as part of the US State Department's Global Economic Summit, in Beijing at Peking University's Global Youth Entrepreneurship Summit, and has won awardsincluding Springboard's Best Use of Social Media to Attract Talentand the Best Newcomerat the Global Recruiter awards, and was recognised as one of the UK's Top 100 start-ups in 2019, and as one of the Top 50 most influential brands in the sector by Brand Weekly.

inploi has previously partnered with Deliveroo to provide employer branding and job advertising services to its restaurant partners and with Jobs on Facebook to further expand the audience for its employer partners' jobs.

inploi seeks to work with both large and independent businesses across the service economy - opening the door to a wide range of employers and candidates providing them best-in-class technology - a significant departure from the traditional 'jobs board' model.

