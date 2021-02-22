Push Raises $1 Million Seed Round To Fuel Mobile Game That Pays Real Prize Money

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Push's founders now have more capital to fuel what has been an extraordinary hit, especially during covid — their live app played by tens of thousands of people, vying to win actual cash.

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Push's founders now have more capital to fuel what has been an extraordinary hit, especially during covid — their live app played by tens of thousands of people, vying to win actual cash. The startup closed a $1 million dollar round led by JBL Energy Partners & private investors.

"This is an incredibly talented team with a disruptive product. We are excited about our investment in Push as well as the hypergrowth we are seeing" said JBL Energy Partners' founder Jason Lane.

Unlike other games that require users to develop a level of skill to win, Push works like a contest. Anyone, regardless of background or knowledge level, has a chance to participate and win. To get started, users simply download the app from the app store and "Push" a button once it's activated. What's the catch? The only way to know when the button is active is for the users' to continue to stare at their screens. This presents quite the opportunity for potential sponsors & advertisers. While waiting for the game to crown a winner, users can "Push" for a chance to win additional prizes, learn fun facts, and more.

The Chicago based startup was founded by first-generation American brothers Rehan & Muhammed Hussain.

"Our first winner, Brittany, was a woman in need from Wisconsin. As many people did during Covid, she fell behind on her medical bills. After her Push, she was so excited to be able to receive the $500 prize right away. It brought us to tears to have that kind of immediate impact, to see what it could do. It's a great feeling to be able to give back during the pandemic. People really need the money." said Muhammed Hussain ( Hear the first call!)

As far as monetizing the app, Push is looking into brand & sponsor integrations rather than flooding the users with banner ads.

"We've created a unique platform where 70,000 users are staring & engaging with our screen. This creates amazing opportunities for potential sponsors & advertisers." said Rehan Hussain.

Push quietly launched 6 months ago and now commands an audience of over 70,000 users. The Push button has already been 'Pushed' over 30 million times.

