PursueCare Partners With Herren Project To Increase Access To Low-Barrier Telehealth Addiction Treatment

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. and PORTSMOUTH, R.I., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PursueCare, one of the leading telehealth addiction treatment services, and Herren Project, a national addiction nonprofit organization founded by former NBA player Chris Herren, today announced the forming of a partnership designed to enhance the accessibility of substance use disorder treatment services for their clients.

The partnership between the two organizations will provide thousands of patients access to virtual treatment for substance use disorder using PursueCare's proprietary telehealth platform while simultaneously benefiting from Herren Project's vast array of free support, online events, and resources tailored towards those struggling with SUD.

" Access to services for substance use disorder and mental health is more critical than ever. With the increase in overdose deaths nationally, we knew it was crucial to find a quality partner who could provide virtual at-home resources for our clients to have a chance at recovery," said Kevin Mikolazyk, Executive Director, Herren Project. " Herren Project is excited to partner with PursueCare to connect our clients to their high-quality telehealth for substance use disorder."

While the telehealth model was emerging before the pandemic, it has proven essential for many populations experiencing isolation and lack of community in-person treatment options. Studies show that this form of low-barrier care also solves pervasive barriers like transportation, work schedules, childcare, and stigma.

PursueCare provides medication like buprenorphine, psychiatry, and counseling from licensed clinical providers through live video on a smartphone or tablet app. At-home lab testing and delivery pharmacy services help further ensure convenience and privacy. Patients have the added convenience of meeting frequently, even on nights and weekends, enabling them to complete their individualized recovery programs at home, on their schedule. With the help of care coordinators, most patients start treatment within the first 24 hours of contact. Medicaid, Medicare, and many private insurances are accepted. For those who don't have insurance coverage, monthly or per-session self-pay and financing options are also available.

" Now more than ever, people need evidence-based and accessible treatment options that meet them where they are, and help them to reduce risk of harm," said Nicholas Mercadante, Founder and CEO of PursueCare. " We are proud to partner with Herren Project and support initiatives that provide better options for treatment without judgment. We believe this will improve their program members' prospects for getting care when it is needed, no matter what barriers they may have experienced in the past," Mercadante added.

For more information on the programs, visit www.pursuecare.com or www.herrenproject.org.

About PursueCare:PursueCare offers virtual evidence-based addiction treatment for opioids, alcohol, and other substance use disorders, all through a mobile application. PursueCare offers a transitional digital addiction treatment program for patients, particularly those experiencing significant barriers to in-person care, by partnering with health systems, community health partners, employers, and health plans. Patients can also seek treatment without a referral. PursueCare is available in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and all of New England, with national expansion plans. For more information, visit www.pursuecare.com.

About Herren Project:Herren Project is a national nonprofit organization providing free resources and support for the treatment, recovery, and prevention of substance use disorder. Services include treatment placement assistance, long-term recovery support for individuals and families, online support groups, prevention, and wellness initiatives, as well as scholarships for treatment programs, recovery housing, and recovery coaching. Herren Project was founded in 2011 by former professional basketball player Chris Herren, who has been in long-term recovery since August 1, 2008. For more information, visit www.herrenproject.org.

