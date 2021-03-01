Purposeful Ways To Style A Multi-Purpose Room

MISSION, Kan., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Whether you call it a laundry room, mudroom or something else entirely, that multi-purpose space is likely a hub of activity in your home.

MISSION, Kan., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Whether you call it a laundry room, mudroom or something else entirely, that multi-purpose space is likely a hub of activity in your home. For homeowners creating this utility space from scratch, the sky is the limit, but even if you're updating an existing room, there are plenty of ways to add purposeful style and function.

Homeowners are often looking for ways to use the rooms in their homes in multiple ways. With some thoughtful planning and the right materials, even a modest utility area can become a multi-functional space for the entire family.

Take a utilitarian approach. When planning your space, put function front and center. There are plenty of clever ways to enhance the aesthetics, so focus first on how you want to use the space. It may be hard to conceive at first, but it's possible to create a space that serves not only your basic laundry essentials, but also provides space for you to care for four-legged friends or enjoy a hobby. For example, you might add pet washing and grooming features, along with an oversized sink that doubles as a gardening and potting area.

In a multi-use room, it's also important to be conscious of details like lighting and cabinetry inserts that can help bring organization and order to the space. Puck lighting and LED strips illuminate select areas while dividers, sliding shelves and custom pull-out cabinets ensure your items are stored out of sight but within easy reach.

Be color conscious. In a high-traffic space that sees a fair share of dirt and grime, color is an attractive way to cleverly disguise what lurks in between cleanings. Gray tones are at the core of many contemporary interior schemes, and a mid-tone gray color palette is ideal to hide dirt and hair while providing a crisp and clean foundation for a cohesive look. For example, Wellborn Cabinet's Shaker-style Hanover door offers clean, fuss-free lines ideal for a utilitarian space. Choose maple and finish the cabinetry with Ash stain, a trending mid-tone gray that emphasizes the detail of the wood grain.

You can also bring additional character and personality to the space with accent color. For example, earthy green walls and tiling that complements the paint and cabinetry offer a subtle blend of colors that enhance the overarching contemporary feel.

Focus on ergonomics. A utility room is a place for working, so you'll want to make accommodations to make those moments more enjoyable. For example, a raised large basin tile sink offers a spine-friendly alternative to bending over or squatting while washing a pet or potting plants. For a larger dog you can't heft into a sink, you might consider a washing station with tiled steps, a frameless glass enclosure and low-mounted, hand-held showerhead.

Find more ideas an inspiration for creating a multi-purpose room that fits your lifestyle at wellborn.com.

Pampered Pets

With a pet-friendly multi-purpose room, you can make the less glamorous tasks of pet ownership more enjoyable while you shower your pooch with special attention.

Built-in kennel: Using cabinetry, along with sturdy chicken wire mesh in place of panels on the door frames, you can build a stylish kennel right into the room. A simple drip tray protects the wood surface and makes cleanup easy.

Toe-kick feeder: Maximize every inch of space with clever solutions like a feeder that hides away under the cabinets. With built-in wells for food and water dishes, this convenient unit appears with a gentle nudge then easily slides back under the cabinet to make the space clean and neat again.

Pet feeding center: Organizing your pet supplies keeps the area extra tidy, so make use of hidden storage with a pullout cabinet that holds pet food and other accessories out of sight.

