Purple Innovation, Inc. Announces Participation In Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth And E-Commerce Conference

LEHI, Utah, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) - Get Report ("Purple" or the "Company"), a leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple ® Mattress, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Joe Megibow, and Chief Financial Officer, Craig Phillips, are virtually participating in the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Management's fireside chat presentation is scheduled for 1:15 pm Eastern Time and will be simultaneously broadcast on the Internet at investors.purple.com.

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, seat and back cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer ®, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms.

