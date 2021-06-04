Purple Appoints Patrice Varni As Chief Marketing And Digital Officer

LEHI, Utah, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) - Get Report ("Purple"), a leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress, is thrilled to announce Patrice Varni as Chief Marketing and Digital Officer at its Lehi, UT headquarters. With responsibility for the Company's marketing, customer experience, eCommerce, and product development, Varni will be instrumental in building upon Purple's strong marketing roots and taking the brand to new levels.

" Patrice Varni brings deep marketing and digital experience to Purple from her previous roles with category-leading brands," stated Purple CEO, Joe Megibow. "We're ecstatic to have her step into this new role to further define our marketing and product efforts and engage a broader audience in the Purple brand story. I am confident she will help us elevate Purple's mission of improving lives and reinventing comfort for our consumers."

Varni has over 25 years of digital and brand transformation success for some of the world's best-loved consumer brands. Most recently, Patrice was the Chief Marketing Officer and President of Dermstore, the leading online beauty retail destination for professional skincare, distinguished by its curated "best-of" assortment and sales-driving integration of commerce and content. Prior to that, Patrice served as the Chief Customer Officer at Corelle Brands, where she helped tap the power of iconic American kitchen brands to increase sales in both direct-to-consumer and wholesale retail channels.

"I'm delighted to join the team at Purple to continue delivering on Purple's mission to bring comfort to every body," said Patrice Varni. "It's a privilege to join a talented and accomplished team and continue to expand Purple's growth, using data, consumer insights and innovative products to engage more people in the Purple story and deliver comfort that truly makes life better."

Prior to Corelle, Varni served as Chief Customer Officer at Arhaus Furniture, where she helped transform a regional family-owned retailer to a national brand, improving every touch point of the consumer journey. Previously at Tempur Sealy International, Patrice served as Senior Vice President of Marketing for Tempur Sealy Brands.

In earlier marketing leadership roles, Patrice successfully re-launched Levi.com, and with her team, built a strategically important digital presence. In addition, she built a strong foundation in brand marketing and strategy with The Walt Disney Company and Kenwood Electronics.

Patrice holds an MA in English and a BA in European Studies from Loyola Marymount University.

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, seat and back cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms.

