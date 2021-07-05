Purolator Launches True North Small Business Grant Contest

More than $100,000 to help make Canada stronger TORONTO, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - In support of a stronger Canada, Purolator announced today that it is now accepting entries for the company's True North Small Business Grant Contest.

More than $100,000 to help make Canada stronger

TORONTO, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - In support of a stronger Canada, Purolator announced today that it is now accepting entries for the company's True North Small Business Grant Contest. The contest offers three Canadian small businesses an opportunity to receive $20,000 in cash, plus $15,000 in marketing promotions and $500 in free shipping with Purolator.

The contest is designed to provide small businesses with the support and financing needed to help grow and continue to make positive impacts on Canadian communities and the economy. Both business owners and consumers can nominate a small business for the True North Small Business Grant Contest.

"Purolator has seen a 50 per cent increase in new small business accounts, as many are shifting business models to offer more online shopping options for their customers, and we want to support them as they adjust for growth," says Stacey Cummings, Director of Marketing at Purolator. "It's second nature for Canadians to rally together to support the local businesses we love in our communities, and we hope Canadian consumers will nominate their favourite local auto mechanic, veterinary clinic or law firm that could benefit from funding to grow or improve its business."

How to enter the True North Small Business Grant ContestThe True North Small Business Grant Contest is open from July 5 to August 16, 2021. To enter, nominators must provide a description of the business and explain how it helps strengthen Canada. Canadian small businesses can self-nominate, and any Canadian resident of legal age of majority can nominate a Canadian small business of their choice. Details on contest entry, eligibility requirements and frequently asked questions can be found along with terms and conditions at purolator.com/small-business-grant.

Small business fast facts:

As of 2019, there were 1.2 million small businesses in Canada , employing 8.4 million individuals or 68.8 per cent of the total private labour force. (Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada Small Business Branch, 2020)

, employing 8.4 million individuals or 68.8 per cent of the total private labour force. (Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada Small Business Branch, 2020) Half of small business owners agree that their business model has changed or will significantly change due to COVID-19. (Source: Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses, 2021)

At least 152,000 Canadian small businesses have adopted e-commerce since the start of the pandemic. (Source: Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses, 2021)

About PurolatorPurolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Celebrating over 60 years of delivering its customers' promises, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 13,000 of its employees live, work and play.

SOURCE Purolator Inc.