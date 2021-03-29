Purolator Hits The Road As First National Courier To Deploy Fully Electric Delivery Vehicles

Company expands its fleet of zero-emission vehicles to more locations throughout Canada with the addition of all-electric delivery trucks and electric-cargo bikes in Vancouver TORONTO, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Today Purolator announced it is taking another...

Company expands its fleet of zero-emission vehicles to more locations throughout Canada with the addition of all-electric delivery trucks and electric-cargo bikes in Vancouver

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Today Purolator announced it is taking another significant step in greening its fleet with the arrival of fully electric curbside-delivery trucks in Vancouver — the first to be launched nationally by a Canadian courier company. The new 18-foot electric delivery trucks and electric -cargo bikes (e-bikes) expand Purolator's fleet of innovative eco-friendly vehicles already in use on the streets of Montreal and Toronto.

Purolator is first national Canadian courier company to launch fully electric delivery trucks in Vancouver.

Since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Purolator has seen residential deliveries grow by approximately 50 per cent, increasing the demand for transportation and courier services. In addition to reducing truck traffic and noise pollution, the new all-electric vehicles will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 24 metric tons per year (per vehicle).

"At Purolator, we're committed to adapting intelligently and providing sustainable solutions for the unique challenges of urban growth, the rise of e-commerce and unprecedented volumes of home deliveries," says John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator. "Transforming our infrastructure and fleet is a key focus area of our growth and innovation strategy, and the cornerstone of our commitment to reduce our environmental footprint."

Purolator's new electric delivery vehicles are built on Ford's F-59 platform and electrified by Motiv Power Systems. Motiv's Electric Power Intelligent Chassis® (EPIC) is a market-leading platform for delivery vans. Purolator's deployment of this technology marks Motiv's first collaboration with a company in Canada.

"The introduction of all-electric vehicles into Purolator's fleet is a critical step in reducing their GHG emissions and helps to advance our mission of freeing fleets from fossil fuels," said Matt O'Leary, Chairman and CEO, Motiv. "We applaud the organization's commitment to implementing innovative and sustainable technologies and look forward to working alongside them to modernize their fleet and delivery solutions throughout Canada."

In Purolator's recent Corporate Social Responsibility Report, the company underscored its commitment to work toward net-zero emissions by 2050. Purolator will continue to introduce new types of advanced-technology vehicles to its existing fleet of 315 hybrid-electric vehicles to improve delivery performance and safety and to reduce the organization's overall GHG emissions. These new green vehicles include e-bikes, low-speed electric vehicles and 18-foot all-electric delivery trucks.

For more information on Purolator's sustainability initiatives, visit purolator.com/environment.

About Purolator Purolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider in Canada. Celebrating almost 60 years of delivering its customers' promises, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 13,000 of its employees live, work and play. For more information, visit purolator.com.

About Motiv Power SystemsFounded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv Power Systems is a sustainable technology company delivering proven electric truck and bus chassis and related charging infrastructure. Its commitment to freeing fleets from fossil fuels provides fleets a seamless pathway to electrification. Motiv's proprietary and California Air Resource Board (CARB)-certified electric vehicle (EV) technology operates at over 98 percent uptime today and uses high-performance BMW batteries for many configurations, including step vans, box trucks, work trucks, shuttle buses, school buses, trolleys and more. Motiv has delivered 120 vehicles that have travelled more than one million miles across North America. The company's solutions not only offer fleets up to 85 per cent operation and maintenance cost savings, but also provide operators with a healthier and more comfortable driving experience without polluting the communities they serve. For more information and career opportunities, please visit motivps.com.

SOURCE Purolator Inc.