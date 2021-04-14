Purity-IQ™ Publishes Cannabis Gold Standard

GUELPH, ON, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Purity-IQ™ announces the publication of its Cannabis Authenticity and Purity Standard (CAPS), setting the global gold standard in product safety, quality, and authentication for cannabis and hemp production,...

GUELPH, ON, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Purity-IQ™ announces the publication of its Cannabis Authenticity and Purity Standard (CAPS), setting the global gold standard in product safety, quality, and authentication for cannabis and hemp production, distribution, and sale.

The 135-page document sets out the requirements for good manufacturing practices and good agricultural practices, which are supplemented with detailed scientific standard operating procedures to establish product identity, authenticity, and consistency. The standard is underpinned by science and is outcome-based. It allows for flexibility in approach and is not unnecessarily prescriptive, helping organizations achieve their regulatory and risk-based objectives.

Purity-IQ™ recognizes the contribution in development of CAPS, from over 35 global stakeholders, consisting of medical doctors, accreditation, certification and government bodies, standard development organizations, pharma and food retailers, licensed producers, laboratories, associations, food safety and quality assurance consultants. Purity-IQ™ also recognizes Dr. Steven Newmaster, Director, NHP Research Alliance at the University of Guelph.

Meeting CAPS requirements is the first step on a brand's journey to guaranteeing consistently high-quality authentic products and differentiating itself in the marketplace, with an evidence-based stamp of quality, states Paul Valder, Chief Technical Officer, at Purity-IQ™.

CAPS permits licenced growers and manufacturers to "walk before they run", meaning organizations can initially gain third-party GMP/GAP site recognition in CAPS-BASIC, from an approved third-party audit/certification body and at any time, before seeking specific product authenticity or consistency certification in the CAPS-ADVANCED program.

Valder comments, "As with other major industry sectors, the cannabis and hemp business will ultimately need to adopt proven voluntary safety and quality management systems, as they endeavour to do business with those major and recognized consumer brands, also wishing to protect their reputation. CAPS is a great tool for those quality-driven producers, committed differentiating themselves against the competition and accessing new market opportunities."

The Cannabis Authenticity and Purity Standard is Copyright 2021 Purity-IQ™ is commercially available now and published in partnership with TSO-SHOP, a Williams Lea company.

About Purity-IQ™

Purity-IQ™ embraces cutting edge molecular diagnostic methods for authentication of ingredients, together with options for certification and consumer facing trust marks. The company's innovative, collaborative approach to R&D in biotechnology ensures results are delivered in an informative and timely manner. The Purity-IQ™ mission is to advance science-based supply chain verification to protect customers from the vulnerabilities of mislabeled or contaminated ingredients and to promote honesty in consumer product labeling.

SOURCE Purity-IQ Inc.