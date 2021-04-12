Purity-IQ Contributes $1,000,000 To NHP Research Alliance At The University Of Guelph

GUELPH, ON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Purity-IQ has signed a five-year collaboration agreement with the University of Guelph and agrees to contribute $1,000,000, to support the University's cooperative endeavor at the Natural Health Products Research...

GUELPH, ON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Purity-IQ has signed a five-year collaboration agreement with the University of Guelph and agrees to contribute $1,000,000, to support the University's cooperative endeavor at the Natural Health Products Research Alliance (NHPRA).

Through work conducted at the NHPRA, Purity-IQ's contribution will support the University to build capacity for novel molecular diagnostics by tackling increasing issues of ingredient authentication challenging the natural health products industry. "Purity-IQ is proud to collaborate with the NHPRP. We too are driven by, and firmly believe in, the need for authenticity, identity and purity of products and ingredients. The NHPRA goals are closely aligned to our own which makes the collaboration a perfect fit" states Deleo de Leonardis, CEO of Purity-IQ.

"The University and NHPRA are committed to advancing the science to ensure the purity of ingredients for consumers who are increasingly seeking healthy lifestyles" says Dr. Steven Newmaster, Founder & Managing Director of the NHPRA. "Recent investments by Purity-IQ of over $1.25 Million in Bruker NMR spectroscopy has greatly expanded the R&D capacity, at the NHPRA."

This collaboration enables the NHPRA to create new industry standards for species ingredient authentication, develop the Standard Biological Reference Materials library for natural ingredients, develop innovative biotechnology, and develop and validate open access Standard Operating Procedures that inform molecular diagnostic testing of NHPs. "We are delighted that Purity-IQ has chosen to support such an important initiative and look forward to the innovative research resulting from of our partnership" states Dr. Mazyar Fallah, Dean of the College of Biological Science, at the University of Guelph.

About Purity-IQ™

Purity-IQ™'s mission is to advance science-based supply chain verification testing to prevent the vulnerabilities of mislabeled or contaminated ingredients and to promote honesty in consumer product labeling. It embraces cutting edge molecular diagnostic methods to develop standards for authentication of ingredients, with options for certification using consumer trust marks. The company's innovative, approach to R&D in biotechnology delivers results in an informative and timely manner, enhancing brand protection to customers.

About NHP Research Alliance

The NHPRA is a University of Guelph-led cooperative endeavour founded by Dr. Steven Newmaster, a recognized global leader in NHP authentication, and industry partnerships. The NHP provides global leadership to manages R&D goals that unify industry stakeholders. Together they create new, consensus-based standards verified by AOAC, USP, FDA and Health Canada.

