Purina Seeks Pet-Loving Scientists To Help Grow Understanding Of Unique Bond Between People And Pets With Biennial Call For Global Scientific Research Grants

Purina Sponsorship for Human-Animal Bond Studies Program Invites Researchers to Investigate the Healing Power of Dogs and Cats and the Human-Pet Connection

ST. LOUIS, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The scientists and pet experts at Purina are searching for passionate researchers interested in studying the bond between pets and people as part of its bi-annual Purina Sponsorship for Human-Animal Bond Studies program. The Purina Research and Development team will provide up to $30,000 in grant funding per project to scientists interested in furthering the collective understanding of the amazing impact that pets have on our lives. Applicants have until July 15, 2021 to submit their research proposals.

Purina is seeking proposals that specifically look to study the following aspects of the human-animal, or people and pet, bond:

Benefits of adopting shelter pets and of volunteering at pet shelters

Pet and human physical health and well-being

Pets and child/adult literacy

Animal-assisted therapy to destigmatize mental health

Pets in abusive relationships and the impact of allowing pets at domestic violence shelters

Therapy dogs and youth struggling with physical, emotional and mental challenges

Pets and youth: self-awareness and empathy development, and stress and emotion management

Pets and post-traumatic stress disorders, phobias and anxiety

Using pets in counseling/therapy setting

Pets helping hospitalized patients and the homeless

The Purina Sponsorship for Human-Animal Bond Studies provides research funding to applicants affiliated with (but not limited to) universities, foundations, charities, and NGOs. Applicants may request up to $30,000 USD per proposal.

All proposed research must use non-invasive methods in alignment with Purina's commitment to putting the health and wellbeing of pets first in science and in life. Preference will be given to applications from recently qualified researchers with no more than 10 years since award of Ph.D. or start of researcher career.

"Science is the foundation of Purina, and it's important for us to not only support the advancement of scientific understanding of cats and dogs within our walls, but to contribute to the broader understanding of pet wellness and the bond we share so that all pet owners can benefit," said François Martin, M.A., Ph.D., Applied behavior and welfare research section leader at Purina.

Purina has more than 500 pet nutrition and behavior scientists, veterinarians, and other credentialed pet experts on staff. Each year, Purina invests more than $100 million in research that has led to incredible breakthroughs and innovations to help pets live longer, healthier lives.

Researchers interested in learning more and applying can visit Purina.com/HumanAnimalBond. The deadline to apply is July 15, 2021.

About PurinaNestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

