Purge Virus Launches National Branding Initiative, Targets Substantial Dental Care Industry

Chicago, IL, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (US OTC: ETFM) is pleased to announce that Purge Virus LLC ("PV") - which is under a LOI to merge with FOMO this Fall - is generating promising traction by engaging clients such as a leading Philadelphia-based dental care provider in order to implement a national branding initiative. Since the COVID-19 outbreak in the US, this particular dental care provider was the first of what have now been eight dental practices that have embraced PV's virus disinfection technology. As appropriate approvals are obtained from these customers, they will be named in future news releases and/or on the PV website.

"Patient comfort and safety are key in our dental practice. As soon as we learned about the Purge Virus technology, we saw the value. The added bonus of having branding on the door with a Purge Virus static-cling sticker lets our patients know how much we care about their safety as they come into our office," said the Philadelphia practice owner. Purge Virus' website includes comprehensive information on technologies that disinfect air and specialized pages that identify the most appropriate technology for different facilities and property types. For dental care facilities go to https://purgevirus.com/dental-care/ .

IBISWorld estimates that there are 189,040 dental office establishments in the United States. FOMO and Purge Virus see this as a top priority given that COVID-19 disinfection needs are so acute for both dentists and patients who are in close proximity. Accounts that have embraced the PV solution set spend typically between $1,000 - $6,000. With an average spend of $3,000 - $3,500 per dental practice, potential annual domestic dental disinfection revenue could exceed a half billion dollars, a substantial total addressable market ("TAM").

"We applaud the leadership of our dental customers as they help protect their patients and staff with advanced ultraviolet (UV-C) devices for air disinfection. Our branding, which they have embraced, starts with something as simple as our five-inch Purge Virus "Clean Air!" door sticker." On doors, credit card and accessibility wheelchair stickers are ubiquitous as a means to help people identify the right facility for them. Our roll-out of door stickers and online branding of disinfection technology is the spear to drive awareness of clean zones that reduce the spread of COVID-19," said Charlie Szoradi, founder of Purge Virus.

About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP. p/k/a 2050 Motors, Inc. ("FOMO") is a publicly- traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford emerging companies access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

FOMO CORP. and Purge Virus LLC signed a letter of intent (LOI) on August 20, 2020 to combine their respective companies in an all-stock merger. PV is a provider of COVID-19 disinfection technology, supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) products/services @ www.purgevirus.com ).

DISCLOSURE STATEMENT:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that FOMO CORP. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to FOMO CORP.'s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. FOMO's business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company's future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

CONTACT:

