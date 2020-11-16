PureTech To Present At Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC, Nasdaq: PRTC) ("PureTech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced that members of the Management Team will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences. Webcasts of the presentations will be available at https://investors.puretechhealth.com.

Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare ConferencePresenter: Daphne Zohar, founder and chief executive officerDate: Wednesday, November 18, 2020Time: 9:05 AM EST

Piper Sandler 32 nd Annual Virtual Healthcare ConferencePresenters: Daphne Zohar, founder and chief executive officer; Eric Elenko, chief innovation officerDate: Fireside Chat available as of 10:00 AM EST on Monday, November 23, 2020

Evercore ISI 3 rd Annual HealthCONx ConferencePresenters: Daphne Zohar, founder and chief executive officer; Eric Elenko, chief innovation officerDate: Thursday, December 3, 2020Time: 4:20 PM EST

About PureTech Health

PureTech is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases, central nervous system disorders and inflammatory and immunological diseases, among others. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders. This pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech's Founded Entities, is comprised of 24 products and product candidates, including two that have received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance and European marketing authorization. All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of product candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on the Company's unique insights into the biology of the brain, immune and gut, or BIG, systems and the interface between those systems, referred to as the BIG Axis.

