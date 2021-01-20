PureEdge Lighting Partners With BIMsmith To Provide New Lighting BIM Tools For Building Professionals And Designers

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureEdge Lighting, a manufacturer of high quality, personalized lighting solutions, has partnered with BIMsmith ®, the leading platform for building product research and selection, to provide a new suite of Building...

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureEdge Lighting, a manufacturer of high quality, personalized lighting solutions, has partnered with BIMsmith ®, the leading platform for building product research and selection, to provide a new suite of Building Information Modeling (BIM) tools for architects and lighting designers.

The partnership involves the creation of new data-rich digital models of PureEdge products from leading product lines like Pipeline and Cirrus T-Bar Geo Form. The product models are built to integrate seamlessly with Autodesk Revit ®, the leading BIM software for architectural design, and contain critical performance data about PureEdge products to help design professionals make informed decisions about performance and sustainability. By leveraging BIM software's material and lighting visualization capabilities, the models also allow architects and lighting designers to produce lifelike renderings of PureEdge Lighting products within their designs.

"PureEdge Lighting has always strived to defy the boundaries of traditional lighting to allow for a design that is unique and truly your own," said Drew Goldman, Vice President of Sales at PureEdge Lighting. "Our new and comprehensive BIM resources empower designers and building professionals to do just that throughout their projects."

"Pure Edge Lighting has a rich history of bringing innovative lighting products to the architecture and design industry," said Benjamin Glunz, CEO of BIMsmith. "We are thrilled to welcome this one of a kind set of product lines to the BIMsmith platform."

View the PureEdge Lighting BIM Library at www.pureedgelighting.com/bim-library or www.bimsmith.com/PureEdge.

About PureEdge LightingPureEdge Lighting is a leading manufacturer of high quality, "personalized" lighting solutions with an extensive product portfolio that combines superior craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics. PureEdge Lighting is renowned for creating lighting tools that meet specific projects' needs and inspire unique lighting designs. Influenced by simplicity, elegance, and the principle that light affects human emotion, the innovations at PureEdge Lighting redefine the relationship between lighting and interior design.

About BIMsmith®BIMsmith, the leading cloud-based building product discovery and selection platform, cultivates global business-to-business relationships between building industry professionals and building product manufacturers. Through direct integration of real product data into the BIM workflow, BIMsmith continues to shape the future of building science technology, placing its clients at the forefront of BIM innovation while addressing industry professionals' true needs. Learn more about BIMsmith at www.bimsmith.com.

Drew GoldmanVice President of Sales drew@pureedgelighting.com

Ethan AdamsDirector of Marketing eadams@anguleris.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pureedge-lighting-partners-with-bimsmith-to-provide-new-lighting-bim-tools-for-building-professionals-and-designers-301211468.html

SOURCE BIMsmith