Purebase Corporation Announces New Chief Financial Officer

IONE, CA, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC), a diversified resource company, headquartered in Ione, California, today announces the appointment of Michael Fay as Chief Financial Officer, effective as of January 21.

Mr. Fay is an innovative and collaborative executive with a background in all aspects of private and public accounting. He has a proven record of improving operating performance in high-growth, fast-paced companies. Mr. Fay has operated as CFO for Silicon Valley and San Francisco based companies. Most recently Mr. Fay prepared Whizz Systems, Inc. and Conference Direct for takeout. Mr. Fay was a cofounder of Stalwart Power - Woody Gibson's energy integration enterprise. Mr. Fay has a BS in Mathematics and Computer Science as well as a Masters in Accounting from California State University Hayward.

Mr. Fay stated "I am delighted to join the team at Purebase Corp. The company is positioned for tremendous growth as the investor community increasingly focuses on the tangible links between climate risk and corporate balance sheets. Purebase Corp is strategically positioned to play a role in the efforts by the concrete industry to achieving a sustainable environment. I look forward to growing the company."

Purebase's President and CEO, Scott Dockter stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the team. He brings a great track record of driving results and accelerating growth. With Michael's appointment, we believe we have a strong management team in place to continue the execution."

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops and markets minerals for use in the agriculture, construction and other specialty industries.

Emily Tirapelle - Purebase Corporation emily.tirapelle@purebase.com , and please visit our corporate website and subscribe to our upcoming Newsletter - www.purebase.com/newsletter

