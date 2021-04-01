Pure Portfolios And Northwest Wealth Advisors Announce Merger

PORTLAND, Ore., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Portfolios officially announced a merger with Northwest Wealth Advisors (NWA) today representing an exciting partnership that brings together two fast-growing, independent wealth management firms in the region. The combined firm will continue to deliver personalized, fiduciary advice to current and future clients, and will collectively manage approximately $200M in assets for individuals, families, non-profit organizations, and retirement plans for clients across the United States.

"Over the past two years, we undertook a search of local wealth management firms to find a partner that would help us to continue to grow and provide our clients with the same excellent advice and customer service they have grown accustomed to for the past 20+ years under our retiring founder, Mark Neil," said Toby Weber, Owner at Northwest Wealth. "After meeting with more than 25 firms, we kept coming back to David and Nik at Pure Portfolios. With their passion for delivering successful client outcomes in a transparent, honest, and straightforward manner, we knew we had found the right partners to best complement our approach and values."

"In Northwest Wealth Advisors, we found a firm that wasn't satisfied with the status quo of high-cost/low-value, nor conflicted advice typically provided by large banks and brokerage firms. We share the same culture, values, and passion for doing the right thing for clients, and it is fantastic to be building a greater investment firm that truly puts client interests first. Merging with Northwest Wealth aligns well with our mission to be leading a paradigm shift in the industry to serve clients better." - Nik Schuurmans, Pure Portfolios Founder, and David M. Gewant, Partner.

About Pure Portfolios

Created in 2016, Pure Portfolios launched out of the vision of two reformed bankers who sought to shake up the stale wealth management model. Four years later, the firm is SEC Registered with over 100 client relationships and continues to be highly focused on innovation that drives a more personalized client experience. Learn more at: www.PurePortfolios.com.

About Northwest Wealth Advisors (NWA)

NWA recognizes that there is far more to an individual's net worth than just the value of their retirement accounts or how much real estate one owns. Net worth encompasses hopes and dreams for the future. To that end, NWA focuses its investment philosophy on helping clients increase their net worth by understanding which goals are of most importance to each client- before building an investment plan that encompasses those goals. And to help keep clients on track, NWA enlists a comprehensive suite of tools to streamline the investment management process: reducing costs, managing cash flow, and enhancing overall investment gains. Learn more at: www.NWWealthAdvisors.com.

