Pure NZ Offers Pure, Affordable Spring Water

The New Zealand-Based Operation is Committed to Providing its Customers with Water That is Clean and Accessible

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bottled water is a growing demand amongst modern consumers. Pure NZ is a company that is looking to answer this need in a responsible and effective manner. This includes creating a clean product and offering it in sufficient quantity and at an affordable price point.

Consumers are thirsty. They always have been and always will be. However, the drinks that they gravitate toward tend to change over time. As health has slowly come into focus in recent years, the intake of bottled water has risen as well.

In fact, in 2020, a whopping 15 billion gallons of bottled water were consumed in the U.S. alone. This marks a significant increase. In the space of a decade, bottled water consumption has grown by 40%, with the average American individual drinking 44 gallons of bottled water in 2019 alone.

This perpetual need for consumers to quench their thirst with water is good as far as beverage choice is concerned. Water is an excellent alternative to practically any other drink on the market.

But the increase in demand for quality water has created the need for more options that are both affordable and readily available. It's a gap that Pure NZ is working overtime to fill. The Kiwi bottled water label is produced by fellow New Zealand enterprise NZ Drinks, which was established with a simple yet specific goal. In the words of the brand, "NZ Drinks had a dream of bringing to the market affordable, pure New Zealand spring water."

The problem with this high-minded objective was finding a large-scale, high-speed bottling facility that could keep up with the demand. With nothing available, the NZ Drinks team built a solution themselves by commissioning their own bottling facility in 2016.

The state-of-the-art structure utilizes a variety of different technologies to create an impressive bottling process. The structure is also built directly over an underground aquifer located on the outskirts of the New Zealand city of Auckland. This allows the company to bottle its products directly at the source. This enables NZ Drinks to bottle at speeds of up to 32,000 bottles per hour and pump out a staggering 220 million bottles of water per year.

And the water itself? It's quality defined. For starters, the fact that the water comes from an underground aquifer means it has been slowly collected and naturally purified over the course of hundreds of years. This makes Pure NZ water more than just generic spring water. It also has elevated levels of silica and marginally higher levels of various other macronutrients such as calcium, potassium, and magnesium. It is also low in sodium.

Between the quality of the water itself and the capabilities of its bottling plant, Pure NZ has set the stage to meet the needs of consumers everywhere and is already making good on its promise of offering pure, clean spring water that is accessible and affordable. The Pure NZ label is a well-established entity in its home country and has been rapidly expanding its international presence in recent years as well, with no signs of slowing down any time soon.

About Pure NZ: Pure NZ is owned by NZ Drinks. The New Zealand-based enterprise is one of the top-selling brands in its home country. It has also received various certificates and accolades for its business methods, including the Certificate of Audit Compliance from the Australasian Bottled Water Institute, Inc. Learn more about Pure NZ and its parent company at nzdrinks.co.nz .

