Pure Harvest Corporate Group Renewable Energy Subsidiary Reports Strong Results In LED Testing

Initial Test Results of LED Lighting in Commercial Facility Show Promise for Low Voltage Cannabis Cultivation

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), a publicly-traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries, is pleased to report that its portfolio company, DC Energy Group, LLC has completed multiple successful harvests in the initial testing of its LED light fixtures for cannabis cultivation in state-licensed facilities located in Denver, Colorado. The reported results have been favorable in each harvest to date, and it is believed that production will continue to improve as testing continues.

The positive test results are a reflection of the advances in LED technology in agricultural applications and the efficacy of DC Energy's commercial fixtures for cannabis cultivation. These LED fixtures are a critical component of DC Energy's Infinergy™ enterprise-level energy management system and these early test results demonstrate that LED fixtures can compete with traditional, high-pressure sodium lights. As commercial tests continue to generate harvest data, DC Energy will continue to monitor the results and attempt to prove the potential of intelligently managed energy solutions that include solar power, battery storage systems, and other highly-efficient alternative energy sources. DC Energy is encouraged by this initial success and believes these tests are a significant step towards reducing the environmental impact of the cannabis industry.

DC Energy's Infinergy™ System allows cannabis cultivators to dramatically reduce their carbon footprint by utilizing solar energy, battery storage, and other tightly integrated efficient energy options to power their lighting fixtures as well as other traditional AC power-intensive systems. The Infinergy™ System combines cutting edge energy monitoring and control technology with proven agricultural LED fixtures specifically designed to maximize cannabis production. DC Energy management believes that this combination of synergistic technologies represents a paradigm shift in agricultural lighting and overall energy management.

"We are excited to see the results from these initial harvests and are optimistic that we can minimize the carbon footprint associated with indoor cannabis cultivation with this technology," said David Lindsey, President and Chief Technology Officer. "As the industry continues to grow, we are going to need to look past the existing electrical grid to power cannabis production. These tests are showing that the opportunity to intelligently manage energy usage including, among other options, the combination of solar power and LED lighting is a viable alternative to the current, energy-intensive state of cannabis cultivation."

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group

Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly-traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp-derived cannabinoid consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its cannabis, hemp-derived cannabinoids and Test Kitchen operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

About DC Energy Group

DC Energy Group, LLC (DCEG) is an energy consulting company with expertise in solar, battery storage systems, LED lighting solutions, and energy counseling focused on local utility rebates, incentives, and energy cost mitigation plans. DCEG is in the process of developing an enterprise-wide energy management solution called the Infinergy™ System. Using proprietary centralized monitoring software, the Infinergy™ System will be able to efficiently adjust energy sourcing from solar and battery solutions to traditional AC "grid" power, to alternate energy sources such as fuel-based generators or other integrated energy options. Through these solutions, DCEG's core value proposition is to help its clients intelligently minimize their energy costs while reducing their overall carbon footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

Additionally, the Company may from time to time disclose public material events via its website at http://www.PureHarvestGroup.com or its social media accounts at the following locations:

https://www.facebook.com/pureharvestgroup

https://www.linkedin.com/company/49645278/

https://twitter.com/PureHarvestCG

Company Contact:Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc.Sherry Andersen, Corporate Communications sherry@pureharvestgroup.com www.pureharvestgroup.com