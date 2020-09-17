Pure Harvest Corporate Group Announces Opening Of Its First Solar Powered Dispensary

Denver, CO, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), an emerging cannabis and hemp-CBD holding company, is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sofa King Medicinal Wellness Products, LLC ("SKM"), has implemented solar, storage, and intelligent distribution technology at its dispensary located in Dumont, Colorado. The solar installation project was completed through a partnership with Solar Cultivation Technologies, Inc. ("SCT"), a Denver-based solar company focused on bringing solar to the cannabis industry in an effort to minimize the industry's carbon footprint.

SKM's dispensary is believed to be the first solar-powered dispensary in the State of Colorado and is the first dispensary in Colorado to implement SCT's InfiniLight® system. The use of solar and storage will allow SKM's dispensary operations to consume less energy from the grid and assist SKM in reducing the carbon produced in its operations. In addition to the solar installation at SKM's dispensary location, SKM and SCT are in the planning stages of implementing solar powered agricultural lighting in SKM's cultivation facility to further reduce the carbon footprint in line with PHCG's environmental stewardship goals.

"We are extremely excited to implement solar and battery storage at our retail facility and proud to advance our Company's goals to be a carbon neutral business," said Matthew Gregarek, CEO of Pure Harvest Corporate Group. "We believe the technology developed and implemented by Solar Cultivation Technologies has the potential to revolutionize our cannabis operations and can't wait to implement this technology in the cultivation and processing aspects of the business as well."

"We're very pleased to be doing business with Pure Harvest and admire their dedication to reducing the environmental impact of their operations," said Nick Brait, CEO of Solar Cultivation Technologies. "Our mission is to help cannabis operators minimize their carbon footprint and Pure Harvest has shown a clear commitment to environmental stewardship and implementing renewable energy throughout their businesses. We're excited to continue working with Pure Harvest to build a carbon neutral cannabis company right here in Colorado."

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group

The Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company operating in various segments of the cannabis and hemp-CBD industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp-CBD consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its cannabis and hemp-CBD operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis and hemp-CBD are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

