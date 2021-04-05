Pure Harvest Announces Launch Of The SKM Extracts Website And Record Wholesale Revenues From Concentrate Sales

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), a publicly traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sofa King Medicinal Wellness Products, LLC, is launching a new website to support its line of SKM Extracts branded, premium cannabis products.

The SKM Extracts brand is a continuation of the commitment to quality that was standard under the original Sofa King Medicinal Wellness Products company. Each product incorporates the hard work and dedication that has gone into the development of this brand since its inception in 2014, when recreational cannabis first went legal in Colorado. The initial product line includes wax, shatter, sauce, vaporizer cartridges, distillate, edibles, nanoparticle technologies, water-solubles, & CBD ratioed products. These fine SKM Extracts products are available in dispensaries across Colorado. The newly launched SKM Extracts website can be found at www.skmextracts.com. Products can further be viewed on Instagram at #skmextracts.

"The launch of the SKM Extracts website is a big step to boosting our presence in Colorado," said Neale Gibbons, CEO of Pure Harvest Colorado. "We have spent decades developing these formulations and I'm excited to see the SKM name continue to thrive in this line of premium products, at our new home in the Pure Harvest family. We have always been known for our premium cannabis extracts and this product line allows us to showcase our best products under a familiar brand that already has a strong market presence in Colorado."

The launch of the new website caps an exceptional month of sales for Pure Harvest Colorado, which continues to see robust month-over-month growth. March '21 wholesale revenue increased more than 75% over February '21 sales figures. This extraordinary growth in sales in March contributed to a more than 30% increase in wholesale revenue between Q4 2020 to Q1 2021.

"As we keep improving our marijuana operations in Colorado, we're excited to continue growing the SKM Extracts brand of premium cannabis concentrates," said Matthew Gregarek, CEO of Pure Harvest Corporate Group. "The SKM Extracts brand incorporates everything the staff at SKM has learned about making cannabis concentrates since they started producing them many years ago, which results in a product of exceptional quality. We're thrilled to showcase the products under the SKM Extracts brand and we look forward to seeing how consumers react."

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group

Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp derived cannabinoid consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its marijuana, hemp derived cannabinoids, and research and development operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

