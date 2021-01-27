Pure Extracts Announces DTC Eligibility Of Its Common Shares In The United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) ("Pure Extracts" or the "Company"), a plant-based extraction company, focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms, and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. The Company's common shares are quoted in the United States on the OTC Market under the symbol "PRXTF."

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

In addition to trading in the United States on the OTC Market, the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "PULL" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN number "A2QJAJ."

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, "DTC eligibility is a major step forward in increasing liquidity, broadening our shareholder base and building a strong presence for our company within the US capital markets sphere. This is an important step in amplifying our story to a wider audience."

About Pure Extracts (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)The Company features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. On September 25, 2020, Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and the Company's stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020. Find out more at https://pureextractscorp.com/.

