Pure Extracts 1-Gram Vape Carts Continue Strong Retail Sell-Through

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) ("Pure Extracts" or the "Company"), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp.'s branded 1 gram vape carts are continuing their strong growth with licensed retailers.

Of the Company's 24 SKUs listed across 4 provinces (British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario) in the recreational cannabis space and 9 SKUs in the medical cannabis space, the 1-gram Pure Pulls branded line of full spectrum oil (FSO) THC vapes is clearly the best seller. Product re-orders are occurring with increasing frequency with shipments usually selling-through within 3 to 5 weeks from delivery to the provinces and the Company believes that this key SKU will help it access the provincial markets in Eastern Canada.

The Company is also building on the success of Pure Chews THC and CBD edible gummies, sold in their unique blister package format, and has submitted multiple Notices of New Cannabis Products (NNCPs) to Health Canada for approval. These products are expected to be in-market in H1 2022.

Pure Extracts' CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, commented, "We are pleased to have several key SKUs that are receiving widespread consumer recognition and repeat buying. Our products are of the highest quality, and we have priced them to be within reach of all of consumers."

About Pure Extracts (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)

Pure Extracts Technology Corp. features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act on September 25, 2020, and its Sales Amendment on July 19, 2021. The Company's stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020.

